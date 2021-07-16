Arts and crafts ‘draw’ a crowd at Napa library

“Everything,” Tove said.

Layla Ruiz, age 8, said she likes doing arts and crafts at the library because “I like coloring.”

What’s her favorite color? “Pink,” said Ruiz, confidently.

Her friend, Charlotte Faughn, also 8, said she had never actually been in a hot air balloon before but cutting and coloring one was better than the alternative which would be “sitting at home watching TV and belly flopping on the couch.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napa mom Jerrica Hughes said her kids have really enjoyed joining in at library summer programs. She brought her younger child to a craft activity for younger kids the day before, said Hughes. Today it was her older son’s turn.

“My kids love doing arts and crafts,” said Hughes. At home, “I’m always running out of ideas,” for new projects. “This is nice because everything is provided.”

Julia Rodriguez, 13, and her little sister Verenice, 6, were also making balloons on the library patio on Thursday.

She likes making things at the library, said Julia.

“It’s more calming because my house has so much noise.”