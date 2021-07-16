Arts and crafts ‘draw’ a crowd at Napa library

It was Thursday afternoon at the Napa library and a fleet of miniature hot air balloons were taking shape.
Red, purple, blue, pink and green, each “balloon” was created according to each artist’s vision — limited only by their imagination.
True, the balloons wouldn’t actually lift off with human passengers, but that didn’t seem to matter to the young artists gathered on the library patio for a craft workshop.
The gathering was part of the Napa County Summer Library Adventure. It’s free to youths ages 2 to 12.
This summer’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” which goes nicely with the colorful balloons the kids were making on Thursday.
Nora Hinchman, 11, sat with her sister Tove, who is 7 and-a-half, using glue sticks to form the shape of a 3D balloon.
“I really liked adding anime eyes to my balloon,” said Nora, who explained the eyes were meant to look like those of the popular anime character known as Sailor Moon.
And what did little sister Tove like best about Thursday’s project?
“Everything,” Tove said.
Layla Ruiz, age 8, said she likes doing arts and crafts at the library because “I like coloring.”
What’s her favorite color? “Pink,” said Ruiz, confidently.
Her friend, Charlotte Faughn, also 8, said she had never actually been in a hot air balloon before but cutting and coloring one was better than the alternative which would be “sitting at home watching TV and belly flopping on the couch.”
Napa mom Jerrica Hughes said her kids have really enjoyed joining in at library summer programs. She brought her younger child to a craft activity for younger kids the day before, said Hughes. Today it was her older son’s turn.
“My kids love doing arts and crafts,” said Hughes. At home, “I’m always running out of ideas,” for new projects. “This is nice because everything is provided.”
Julia Rodriguez, 13, and her little sister Verenice, 6, were also making balloons on the library patio on Thursday.
She likes making things at the library, said Julia.
“It’s more calming because my house has so much noise.”
If she was at home, she’d probably be spending too much time on her bed on her phone, she admitted. “It’s not good for you.”
Napa librarian Jennifer Knell said that even though many COVID-19 restrictions have now ended, when the summer events were being planned months ago, there were a lot of unknowns.
“We had to make a shift to how we were providing programs,” said Knell. “We weren’t even sure,” what spaces they’d be able to use. Would the programs be held inside? Outside? Virtually?
So far, offering the outdoor activities and pre-assembled grab-and-go kits has been working out great, she said. It lets library users “participate at their own comfort level.”
The idea is to have people engage with the library — and reading — no matter how that happens, she said.
Other Summer Library Adventure highlights include: “Self-Paced Reading for Fun,” “Listening to Stories Count Too!,” “Interactive Storytimes at the Park” and “Virtual Puppet Shows.”
The Summer Library Adventure ends on Aug. 31, said Knell. However, the last craft workshops will be held July 21 and 22.
