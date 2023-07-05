The Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) recently presented more than $14,000 in visual and performing arts scholarships to local students.

The recipients were selected from nearly 100 Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Student of the Month winners. The 2022/23 school year was the third year for the program, which sought nominations from art educators from all over Napa Valley and marked the first in-person award celebration.

“I look forward to these awards every year,” said ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale. “It is so exciting to see and recognize the talented students across all genres of the visual and performing arts community here in Napa County.”

Thanks to generous donations from Festival Napa Valley, Napa Valley Community Foundation, The Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, and community donors, ACNV has nearly quadrupled its scholarship fund since its inception in 2020.

The program will resume with the new school year, once again seeking nominations from art educators from all over the county, including public and private schools and homeschooled College aged to K-12 students.

ACNV Visual Arts Student of the Year

Tree Nystrom, New Tech High School senior

ACNV’s Visual Arts Student of the Year Tree Nystrom “is an amazing and motivated artist,” says teacher Sarah Brown. Nystrom is described as the type of student who never stops creating, constantly trying new things, and pushing through any obstacles that get in their way. Specifically, Brown says Nystrom has pushed through profound personal circumstances to become the artist and the amazing person they are today.

Citing artists Vincent Van Gough and Bisa Butler along with Grateful Dead album covers as part of their inspiration, Nystrom says they, “Just go for it!”

Nystom bursting artistic skills can be executed in multiple mediums, but painting remains their favorite. Along with all of their artistic endeavors, Nystrom is an excellent student academically (even taking college courses) and holds a job outside of school to make money for supplies and their future education. Nystrom was accepted to and will attend Sonoma State to major in art in the Fall.

Festival Napa Valley and ACNV Performing Arts Student of the Year

Levi Ruben, Vintage High School senior

Teacher Brendan Galvin struggles to describe the “sheer amount that Levi Rubin has done for the Vintage High School Instrumental Music program.” He cites his endless selfless actions to help others as much as his drive to perfect his own art form: “He quickly became one of the most hard-working students that the program has ever seen.”

While Galvin and many more described Ruben as a wunderkind, he punctuates that this belittles the breadth of his determination and ambition for “unparalleled musicianship in a variety of genres, his perseverance, problem-solving, creativity, reflection, experimentation, follow through, drive, resourcefulness, resilient, and self-reliance.”

Galvin finishes with a reflection on Ruben’s abilities to connect and uplift his fellow musicians: “Levi can be found quietly bringing out the best in others. After school, he will sit and play with a struggling student. You can watch them laugh and make repeated attempts at a lick; all the while, the student Levi works with opens up, plays better, and walks away with more confidence in their playing and themselves. It is a beautiful thing to watch. Levi is an inspiration to his peers and myself.”

Ruben excelled academically at Vintage High School, all while majoring in drum, but was also the principal horn and lead alto in jazz band. Levi plans to attend UC Irvine, majoring in jazz performance on saxophone.

This year's honorees also include:

Distinction Art Activist Awards

Justin Siena High School senior Roman Topete

College Distinction Awards

ACNV & JMCF & Napa Valley Community Fund (NVCF) Distinction Digital

Napa Valley College freshman Anika Bryanne Sevilla

High School Distinction Awards

Festival Napa Valley (FNV) Distinction Multi-Hyphen

American Canyon High School senior Justin Macaraeg

FNV Distinction Vocal

Vintage High School senior Raquel Howle

FNV Distinction Instrumental

American Canyon High School senior Nigel Quirk

FNV Distinction Dance

Vintage School senior Vienne Lynch

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Digital

Vintage High School senior Kai Small

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction 3D

American Canyon High School senior Melody Romero

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio (TIE)

St. Helena High School senior/Oxbow Semester Student Karley Martin

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio (TIE)

Valley Oak High School senior Ella Gray

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Film & Photography

New Tech High School junior Lourdes Lopez

FNV Distinction Theater Production

American Canyon High School senior Lillie Pace

FNV Distinction Theater Acting (TIE)

St. Helena High School senior Gabriel DuBois

FNV Distinction Theater Acting (TIE)

Napa High School Favian Toscano

Middle School Distinction Awards

FNV Distinction Performing Overall

Redwood Middle School 8th grader Jose Crespo

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Visual Overall

American Canyon Middle School 8th grader Vinx Martinez-Diaz

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction VAPA Multi-Hyphen

St. Johns Lutheran 8th grader Abigail Johnson

FNV Distinction Instrumental

Silverado Middle School 8th grader Skylar Waite

FNV Distinction Theater

Silverado Middle School 8th grader Anna Tompkins

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio

Silverado Middle School 8th grader Yesenia Martinez

Elementary Distinctions Awards

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Visual Overall

Bel Aire Elementary School 5th grader Jonathan Ruelas

FNV Distinction Instrumental Overall

Alto Heights Elementary 5th grader Michael Smith

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Multi-Hyphen

Vichy Elementary 5th grader Miranda Dominguez

ACNV & JMCF & NVCF Distinction Studio

Phillips Magnet School 5th grader Itza Nol Ortiz

