Caldwell Snyder Gallery hosts California-based artist Matt Rogers’ exhibition of recent paintings in its St. Helena gallery, 1328 Main St. The gallery hosts an artists reception Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through July 31.

A love of nature and an adventurous spirit infuses Rogers’ work, according to a press release. Rogers synthesizes pop art with classic Western painting, depicting timeless subjects in a wholly original and contemporary style marked by bold colors, energetic gestures, and unexpected compositions.

Verging on abstraction, the new paintings capture the essence of their subject with icy palettes and vertiginous perspectives. Rogers counts California landscape painters Elmer Bischoff, Richard Diebenkorn and David Park as influences, and above all, renowned painter Wayne Theibaud, whom he considers a hero and mentor.

Rogers is aware of California’s precariousness, that it represents the California dream — sunsets and palm trees — but also devastation. The California landscape is subject to earthquakes, fires, and mudslides, which Rogers has experienced firsthand. In California, sunshine and noir are always two sides of the same coin.

In his work, we can sense his deep understanding of California’s complicated, dark, bright, beauty. Born in Oakland, Rogers studied at the San Francisco Art Institute and lives and works in St. Helena.

Staglin Family Vineyard hosts Festival for Brain Health fundraiser

Staglin Family Vineyard hosts the 29th Annual Festival for Brain Health on Sept. 9. Put on by One Mind, the event will treat attendees to music, wine tasting, scientific extravaganzas and good food all while raising money to support “visionary change through science, business and media to transform the world’s mental health,” as per the press release.

The festival kicks off with the Science & Innovation Symposium, which will include presentations from the 2023 One Mind Rising Star grant winners. The award is given yearly to “early-career scientists leading pivotal, innovative research to develop better treatments for mental illnesses,” according to the press release.

Keynote speaker Steve Paul, M.D., CSO & President of Research and Development at Karuna Therapeutics, and the One Mind Accelerators entrepreneurs will speak on One Mind’s programs to build and assist start-ups researching solutions to mental and brain health struggles.

Country singer and mental health advocate Matrina McBride will perform at the event and said in the press release that she is “honored to be performing at this year's One Mind Music Festival. The work One Mind is doing to help those facing brain health challenges is crucial.”

A wine tasting will be paired with snacks courtesy of Ken Frank, owner and executive chef at La Toque, and there will be a VIP dinner with Cassidee Dabney, executive chef of The Barn at Blackberry Farm.

Open Mind was founded in 1995 and is now a “leading mental health non-profit that heals lives by direct support for neuropsychiatric brain research,” according to the press release. Through donations, fundraising and leveraged grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, One Mind has raised $562 million throughout the history of the festival. Standard tickets are $2,500 while VIPs are $7,500 per person.

Visit music-festival.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

French painter Marc Clauzade exhibition at Amuse Bouche Winery

An exclusive collection of Marc Clauzade’s work will be displayed at the Amuse Bouche Tasting Salon & Gallery, 1130 Main St., Napa, starting on July 29 and will remain there for one month, according to the press release.

Clauzade, described as “France’s most prominent living artistic asset” by French Art Network’s website, will hold a meet and greet from 3-6 p.m. and answer questions about his inspirations, style and how he developed the collection for Amuse Bouche. Guests will be treated to Napa Valley wines and food from Torc Restaurant. The event is free but attendees should RSVP with Eileen@AmuseBoucheWine.com.

Visit amusebouchewine.com for more information.

Vincent van Gogh: The life story you may not know Vincent van Gogh: The life story you may not know Van Gogh's nature-loving family Named after his deceased brother Left school at 15 Worked as an art dealer Varied careers before decade as a painter Influenced by Parisian painters to brighten his artwork Self-portraits born from financial woes Possible genetic mental illness Love of nature inspires still-life sunflowers Creates best-known painting in an asylum Debate on Van Gogh's medical history continues Nearly 2,000 works of art deem Van Gogh incredibly prolific Exhausting time in Paris greatly influences work Move to southern France ends with time in an asylum Formation of the art world's most well-known post-impressionists Seriousness of Van Gogh's ear severing clarified Another take: Speculation that Paul Gauguin cut off Van Gogh's ear Self-taught despite dabbling in art school Unknown number of Van Gogh's paintings sold in his lifetime Excessively drank absinthe and used other toxins Plagued by unrequited love throughout his life Infamous love interest and relationship Biggest supporter was younger brother, Theo Speculation around Van Gogh's suicide Van Gogh's legacy