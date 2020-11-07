As a prelude to a Costco, Napa Pipe site work to begin next year

Next spring Napa Pipe could finally see construction activity, though initial work will be adding infrastructure and not erecting a Costco and homes.

Installation of sewer, water, electric, gas and telecommunications lines and roads for phase one of this brownfield redevelopment project could start during 2021. That’s a precursor to the main show of buildings going up.

“We hope to begin (infrastructure) work in the next construction season, sometime after the rains,” said Keith Rogal of Napa Redevelopment Partners, which has worked on the Napa Pipe project for 15 years.

Building construction, including the much-awaited Costco, probably starts about a year after infrastructure work really gets going, Rogal said. Costco builds stores quickly, in about 110 days, he added.

It’s unclear precisely when Costco might open. Rogal deferred to Costco, which differed to Catellus development, which couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday. Given the construction schedule, sometime in 2022 would seem to be the earliest possible date.

Napa Pipe is a 154-acre former industrial site located along the Napa River south of Kennedy Park. This largely vacant landscape is to become a community with up to 945 homes, businesses and parks.