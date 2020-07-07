As cases spike in Napa County, targeted businesses prepare to roll back operations

“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare” for Thursday’s renewed ban on indoor dining, Flores said. Short of another shutdown, he’s looking at putting some tables outside “and just trying to be creative.”

“Everything’s up in the air right now,” he said.

Bruce Kyse, director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, said representatives of the city went around to businesses Tuesday informing them of the impending shutdown.

"The shutdown looks pretty imminent. We can't reverse the (COVID) numbers in three days. It's going to be a setback for sure."

The welcome center has people counters and while in March there were no visitors, in the past couple of weeks the number has gone up to about 30% of what it was late last year. Restaurants had started to hire back employees, but will now have to lay them off again, Kyse said.

A lot of Calistoga bed & breakfasts and hotels were starting to do well, with 50 and even 75% occupancy, on weekends, he said. However, "At 50% you're not making a profit. You're just breaking even."