As coronavirus cases rise in Napa County, residents' comfort levels with reopening vary

Napa County restaurants have been open for more than a month, but Napa County residents say they still have mixed feelings about going out for a sit-down meal.
Restaurants reopened for indoor and outdoor dining shortly before Memorial Day, after Napa County’s request to move into phase two of California’s reopening roadmap was approved by state officials.
On Thursday – which for many marked the end of the work week before the July Fourth holiday weekend – downtown Napa during the lunch hour was loosely packed with diners, most of them seated at tables outdoors.
A security guard patrolling the Wells Fargo parking lot – who gave his name only as Angel P. for privacy reasons – watched apprehensively. He’d been working at the Napa branch for a long time, he said, and before the pandemic had routinely ordered lunch from restaurants nearby. With cases on the rise in the area, going out to lunch was just too much of a risk, Angel said.
“Our health is more important than anything,” he said. “We sometimes take risks by going to the grocery store – even by working. But (getting exposed) is not worth one night out.”
Napa County saw its COVID-19 cases double over the span of just three weeks – from 141 on June 6 to 281 between June 26 and June 29.
As of Friday, the county had reported a total of 376 total cases.
That hadn’t deterred Los Angeles resident Driss Baraket, who on Thursday had stopped to pick up a sandwich on First Street immediately after checking into his hotel in downtown Napa. He’d flown from Los Angeles into Concord’s Buchanan Field Airport to come to Napa with his girlfriend. It was a trip the two had had planned long before the novel coronavirus reached the United States, Baraket said, adding he hadn’t taken into account local case numbers before deciding to move forward with his travel.
“We’ll probably go wine tasting, assuming the wineries are open,” Baraket said, adding that he’d come to Napa for “a change of scenery.” He wasn’t sure the two would sit down for a meal inside. It would depend, he said, on what kind of precautions restaurants in the area had in place.
Hospitalizations in Napa County have ticked up slightly in the wake of the rise in cases, a spokesperson for Queen of the Valley Hospital confirmed. But numbers remain well below hospital capacity – just eight county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the county website.
Still, Napa resident Stephanie Turnipseed said she found the recent rise in cases alarming. Turnipseed on Thursday was waiting to pick up her to-go lunch order at the Dutch Door and said take-out was the closest she planned to get to eating at restaurants until cases began to level off or decrease.
“I don’t know if it’s the result of reopening too quickly, or people feeling too comfortable (in their own social circles),” Turnipseed said, adding that she’d heard that family gatherings and parties had been a significant source of new cases in the area. “From the beginning, I’ve been really cautious, but I am definitely thinking of going back to ordering my groceries (instead of shopping myself).”
Oxbow Public Market on Thursday afternoon was home to a decent crowd. Emily Nicol, a Napa Bookmine employee working in the building, said she’d heard patrons discussing their trips to Napa – some from places like Los Angeles, which Nicol pointed out has become something of a hot spot for California's COVID-19 cases.
Nicol said she could see the Oxbow had taken steps to implement necessary precautions – temperature checks are conducted at the door, and patrons are asked to wear masks while inside. But guests must remove their masks to eat, she said, and many walk around the building while doing so, negating the “mask on” rule.
“As far as my direct employers, I feel pretty prepared,” Nicol said of Bookmine, speaking behind a counter covered in plexiglass. “I’m just thankful that I’m not working in a restaurant or in another field that requires people to take their mask off around me.”
Napa resident Aaron Kamoji came to Oxbow Market Thursday to pick up a sandwich and a coffee to go, he said. He was aware that cases in the county had spiked in recent days, though he said a pending shut down should depend heavily on the hospitalization rate.
“Once that rate starts going back up, then we have to do what’s right (and shut down),” Kamoji said, adding that the demographics of those hospitalized were important also to take into account.
He and his partner had continued to curb their outings, no longer going for casual drinks or dining out. Asked about his feelings on tourists arriving from parts of the state with higher case counts, Kamoji spoke about the importance of protecting the community.
“Not folks like me – I’m able to work from home,” he said. “But folks who work in any one of these stores. And I don’t think any one of them wants to be out of a job. But what do you do when you’re potentially putting yourself and the people around you in danger?”
He cited the impending holiday weekend – tourists would surely come to Napa to celebrate on their days off, potentially exposing essential workers who might then inadvertently expose their inner circles.
Tom Aherne and Alan O’Flynn came to Napa from San Jose for the long weekend. They planned to camp overnight, do some cycling and potentially attend some wine tastings, O’Flynn said while sitting outside of Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Napa. Both said they felt comfortable dining outdoors.
“It’s the death rate that concerns me,” O’Flynn said. “At this point, I very much believe that the majority of the fatalities have been in nursing homes, or among folks with co-morbidities, and I agree that the strategy should be to protect the vulnerable.”
O’Flynn said he was “very concerned” at the start of the pandemic, but has since been keeping an eye on hospitalizations and death rates.
Kamoji said he’d consider dining out if Napa County expanded its contract tracing ability. Limited trust in the government and concern for personal privacy has hindered timely, efficient tracing efforts in the United States to an extent, he said. Expedited tracing efforts would mean more effective curbing of the disease’s spread.
“I’m not too concerned right now,” Kamoji added. “But with this stuff, it changes day by day, so this comment could be null and void by tomorrow if things spike.”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.