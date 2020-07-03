As coronavirus cases rise in Napa County, residents' comfort levels with reopening vary

“As far as my direct employers, I feel pretty prepared,” Nicol said of Bookmine, speaking behind a counter covered in plexiglass. “I’m just thankful that I’m not working in a restaurant or in another field that requires people to take their mask off around me.”

Napa resident Aaron Kamoji came to Oxbow Market Thursday to pick up a sandwich and a coffee to go, he said. He was aware that cases in the county had spiked in recent days, though he said a pending shut down should depend heavily on the hospitalization rate.

“Once that rate starts going back up, then we have to do what’s right (and shut down),” Kamoji said, adding that the demographics of those hospitalized were important also to take into account.

He and his partner had continued to curb their outings, no longer going for casual drinks or dining out. Asked about his feelings on tourists arriving from parts of the state with higher case counts, Kamoji spoke about the importance of protecting the community.