As coronavirus overwhelms California health officials, hope of 'containment' fades

Ferrer said that more extreme measures, such as closing schools, canceling mass gatherings and shutting down public transit, will be considered as the outbreak grows. She said at this point officials feel confident in their ability to find people who are symptomatic and identify and quarantine their contacts.

"If we have a lot more cases ... we would move toward more widespread social distancing measures, and if we have exposures in places like schools where lots of people got exposure and needed to be quarantined you would see possible closures," she said.

Solano County initially required those exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days at home. But, according to Matyas, the county in recent days has transitioned to asking those type of residents to stay home only if they develop symptoms.

"It's way too late to identify everyone once you have community transmission," he said. "The truth is that we have no clue who has been exposed. At some point, we will decide as a state or a nation to go this direction. We have to say it's here and we have to protect critical infrastructure like health care workers and emergency responders and fragile people."