As coronavirus spreads, California puts National Guard on alert and asks Navy for help

"We want to make sure people know that their security is top of mind," he said during a Tuesday briefing on the state's response to the outbreak.

Ronald Fong, president of the California Grocers Assn., said markets are struggling to restock shelves because so many customers are buying an overabundance of food and supplies.

He urged customers to return to their normal grocery shopping routine, saying there is no shortage of food or necessities such as toilet paper — just an overwhelmed supply chain to the stores.

"The grocery stores are what the governor has deemed an essential service," Fong said. "Grocery stores are going to stay open. But we cannot keep up with a shopping pattern that customers have adopted by overbuying."

Newsom said National Guard troops would also assist local governments, but did not offer specifics about their potential roles.

"The reality is cities can only do so much and when you are not capable of doing a little bit more, and it becomes regionalized, that's the appropriate role of the state of California," Newsom said. "We just want folks to know we're leaning in a little bit more aggressively in that space as well."