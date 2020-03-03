As coronavirus spreads, the elderly and unhealthy face the greatest danger

After the novel coronavirus broke out not far from her Northern California home, Christina Arnold began to worry about herself and her two teenage sons.

All three are asthmatic, putting them at a higher risk of death if they were to contract the virus.

"I try to keep my paranoia inside, under control," she said Monday, as the U.S. death toll from the disease rose to six, all in Washington state. "I don't want to show my kids I'm scared because there is not much we can do about it."

As the virus continues its spread and many Americans become more anxious, health officials agree on one point: COVID-19 is not indiscriminate. Senior public health officials continue to stress that coronavirus does not represent a serious threat to most people.

"The risk is low," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But while a healthy adult might contract the rapidly spreading illness with little more than a cough or runny nose, the elderly and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk for a serious infection or even death.