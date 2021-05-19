As drought worsens, water conservation front of mind ahead of Napa Valley's tourism rebound

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ariosta voiced frustration at the time appealing for an exemption might take and said she wished the city had been more direct in its outreach to business owners before deciding the rationing parameters.

Water rationing does not apply to wineries within St. Helena city limits reliant upon well water instead of city water, Mitts confirmed. But water conservation is already front of mind for many in the wine industry, according to Crocker & Starr Winemaker Pam Starr, especially as growers are being forced to irrigate their vines earlier than ever because there's "no water in the soil."

“In my over three and a half decades in this business, I’ve not experienced where we have to water the soil just to make it through bloom and set,” she said, describing a phase of the growing season. Crocker & Starr is prioritizing water conservation through each step of the wine-growing process — from farming through production — because the drought already feels severe to Starr.

“I don’t think it’s going to take another year — I think we’re in it,” she said of the drought, commending St. Helena for its efforts to promote conservation.