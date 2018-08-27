After years of waiting, Napa Police officers plan to wear body cameras before the year is over.
Although some officers have worn cameras off and on, this upcoming rollout will be the first time that Napa residents can expect a camera to be filming whenever they talk to police.
“We’re getting closer to getting them, but I would say we’re still at least a month away,” said Sgt. Kristofer Jenny who is eager to get them.
Jenny’s traffic officers have already been using body cameras after buying some cheap ones for themselves several years ago. They wanted to be able to refute complaints made about their contacts during traffic stops.
“In most cases what was in the video did not support what the complaint was,” Jenny said. After realizing the interaction had been taped, motorists would often drop their complaint, he said. “I recognized it as a really valuable tool.”
The initial cost of the body camera program, which includes a data management component to handle storage and retention, is about $500,000. The department recruited 10 volunteers to participate in a five-month pilot program earlier this year to test newer cameras.
Not every officer was as eager as Jenny, who was used to wearing a camera and had seen the benefits firsthand.
“There were certainly some people that weren’t happy about it,” Jenny said. Reasons for resistance varied. Mostly, though, Jenny said he thinks officers were worried about getting into trouble for something minor, like cursing while driving in the patrol car or saying something inappropriate under their breath during a contact.
They was also a rumor spreading that if an officer was wearing a camera, a higher-up could log in to the computer and see what he or she was doing, even if it was just eating lunch at home with family.
That wasn’t true, Jenny said. But if a camera was left on during lunch, the footage from it would become an official document.
Officers aren’t able to delete or redact anything from the cameras, he said. Everything that the camera captures is automatically uploaded when it gets docked at its station at the end of the day.
Like anything, he said, there was a learning curve.
“You certainly don’t want to leave your camera on when you go to the bathroom – that has happened a few times,” he said. “There was a lot of those things that happened where the camera was on and people would sing in the car or burp and do other bodily things.”
Once the officers got used to wearing them, though, they started to be able to see the benefit of being able to show a situation from their perspective, he said. Since police are frequently second guessed, he said, it’s nice to have proof of what happened.
“It’s a valuable tool for us, and I think it’s a way for the community to hold us accountable for our actions – good, bad or otherwise,” Jenny said. “I think it’s sort of a modern expectation for policing now.”
The footage captured by the cameras can also be used for training purposes, especially for critical incidents, Jenny said.
Chief Robert Plummer, who took over at the Napa Police Department in late July, said that cameras are a “good tool” for any police department.
“I wish I would’ve had one throughout my career,” Plummer said.
As one of the managers who oversaw the body camera pilot program at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department back in 2012, Plummer said he watched as his officers changed the way they thought about body cameras.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions at the onset,” Plummer said. “Everyone’s like ‘oh, this is going to change policing forever’ and ‘we’re not going to be able to do this and do that,’ and, I think, once you take that scared-ness away from it and realize that it’s actually a tool that will help benefit you … (officers) realize that it’s not a bad thing.”
The most difficult part for officers using them, he said, was learning how and when to turn them on and off. Most cops, though, were used to doing that with their audio recorders.
Younger officers who didn’t know any differently didn’t have any problems using the cameras.
It just takes time for people to get used to the idea, he said, almost like when the Miranda warning started being used with suspects in the 1960s.
When that happened, officers thought it was going to “ruin policing,” But, he said, it actually helped. “It put guidelines on our profession.”
Wearing body cameras can make officers think before they speak and, overall, be more professional, Plummer said.
“You may not say or do something,” he said. “You may think before you act and say something more kind as opposed to being, you know, a little gruff. So it’s a good opportunity to kind of check yourself as well.”
It promotes accountability and ensures that everyone will – hopefully – be on their best behavior, Jenny said.
“You’re probably going to conduct yourself the same as if your mom was with you on a ride-along,” he said. If you think about saying something you shouldn’t, he said, you might think “was this how you were raised?”
Police officers have a lot of responsibility and the community has high expectations, he said. Body cameras are a way for police departments to meet the community’s needs, he said.
In Napa, body cameras are long overdue, Plummer said.
The department, he said, is adopting some of the same policies on body cameras that Las Vegas has.
“That’s very reassuring because we were the one department throughout the country where we had every officer outfitted with body cameras and now even our SWAT officers are outfitted with them,” Plummer said.
“I think Las Vegas’ policies on the body cam have been very helpful to other departments, large or small,” he said. “We’ve been through all the efforts and trials and errors.”
One of the biggest challenges – and cost – with having a body camera program is dealing with all the data that comes with them.
Most departments, including Napa Poiice, use cloud storage, which can be unlimited.
But that doesn’t solve everything, officials said. With all that data comes the hours of manpower needed to go through it.
For an incident like the Linda Vista officer-involved shooting from last year, Jenny said, if every officer who responded had been equipped with a body camera, there could have been about 40 video cameras filming. If each camera continued to run through that night’s investigation, it could take days to watch.
“That’s a few hundred hours from an incident that took 120 seconds initially,” Jenny said. “But all that becomes a part of the case.”
It’s likely the District Attorney’s Office is going to need to hire an additional investigator just to review hours and hours of video footage, Jenny said.
Napa County DA Allison Haley previously told the Register that she was hiring an additional district attorney.
The Napa Police Department’s impending body camera roll out will have an effect on her office, Haley said.
“We have an obligation to watch every video,” she said, that could mean five to 10 hours of video for each DUI case. Most of the law enforcement agencies are using different management systems, too, she said, so everything isn’t compatible.
“I’m going to be continually asking for more and more staff to get on top of it because NPDs about ready to go live and it’s going to be crushing,” Haley said. The office is going to need “higher powered” computers so that the videos don’t take too long to load, she added.
“It is a nightmare,” she said. “We as a county have not kept up with the demands.”
But, once all the wrinkles are ironed out, Jenny said that having body cameras is worth the investment.
“I think overall it’ll definitely benefit the community, for sure,” he said.
Plummer also said that not only are body cameras a good thing, but that they are “here to stay.”