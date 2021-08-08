As Napa public schools return to in-person teaching, district outlines remote learning option

The online curriculum for those in kindergarten through eighth grade will be based on NVUSD’s standard core curriculum for elementary and middle schools, while those attending virtual high school will use a state-approved online learning system created by Edgenuity, Manning said.

English-learning students also can sign up for at-home learning and will have access to language development and the chance to be reclassified as proficient in English. Parents with children in special education programs will be required to meet with district staff to decide whether at-home study is appropriate for those students.

Parents wishing to keep children in independent study can make the request in the form of a transfer, similar to shifting a child to a school outside one’s home neighborhood, through the NVUSD School Mint site by Wednesday, a week before the start of classes. District staff will then email families to confirm children’s registration into the remote learning program.

Students wishing to leave independent study and return to the classroom may request a move to in-person instruction. If space is not available at a pupil’s home campus, a place will be offered at the next-closest school.