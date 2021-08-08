As Napa public schools return to in-person teaching, district outlines remote learning option

Napa County’s largest public school system intends to bring thousands of students back to campuses after months of remote teaching forced by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Napa school district is leaving an option open for parents still wary of sending their children back to classrooms.
Virtual instruction within the Napa Valley Unified School District will be provided as part of an expanded Napa Valley Independent Studies program in the 2021-22 academic year, which begins Aug. 18. While NVUSD is pulling back on the extensive remote instruction model that became its exclusive teaching method after COVID-19 triggered California’s first stay-home orders in March 2020, families can instead choose an at-home plan with about four to six hours of daily instruction, district officials announced last week.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Independent study enrollment numbers were not immediately available, but district spokesperson Stacy Rollo said Thursday NVUSD expects a larger number of students in the program than in a non-pandemic year, with its one-year expansion to grade-school pupils. Current independent-study teachers will stay on for 2021-22 and may be joined by additional staff for the elementary grades, she added.
The plan, which NVUSD directors shared with parents in a Wednesday videoconference, offers a parallel track for those not yet ready to join the district’s move to a traditional full-time classroom model for most public-school students in Napa and American Canyon.
After launching a hybrid of classroom and online teaching last October, NVUSD is reopening schools at all grade levels with a variety of health safeguards against the coronavirus, including a requirement that all students and teachers wear face masks while indoors, even if vaccinated against COVID-19. (None of the three vaccines federally approved in the U.S. have yet been authorized for children younger than 12.)
Napa’s independent study track is normally designed for the secondary grades and requires a family visit with a school counselor before enrolling. However, this year’s version of the program is open to all grades, to families who believe a classroom environment would be a health risk to their children, said Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent for instructional services.
District officials call a masking requirement -- for vaccinated as well as unvaccinated students -- key to its return to in-person learning.
Independent study from kindergarten to third grade will include an hour a day of synchronous learning in real-time, with four to six hours of learning under a parent’s or caregiver’s supervision, according to Matt Manning, NVUSD’s director of elementary curriculum. Children at the elementary and middle school levels may schedule in-person or online time with a teacher for additional support.
For at-home students from the fourth grade up, the schedule will include the same four to six hours of asynchronous learning time each day, as well as one real-time hour each week to assign activities and review content. Students in grades 4 to 8 will have a daily attendance and wellness check, while high schoolers can consult with teachers during their regular office areas, online or in person, said Monica Ready, secondary curriculum director.
Officials also outlined attendance requirements for those studying from home, to prevent children from falling behind their peers attending school in person. Elementary and middle school students who miss three meeting times in a week must enter a re-engagement plan, as will high schoolers completing less than three days of a week’s work. If children continue missing online class times and assignments, district officials will evaluate whether those students should remain in independent study.
“It’s a very unique learning style and it’s not for everybody,” said Drew Herron, NVUSD’s coordinator of independent studies. “If it’s continuing to be a problem, we have to evaluate if it’s the best placement for that student.”
Students will be able to go maskless in certain activities where face coverings are impractical, but will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
NVUSD will provide Chromebook laptop computers and Wi-Fi hot spots for at-home students needing them, Herron added. Textbooks and school supplies will be supplied to students after year-opening orientations, which start Thursday for returning students and Aug. 16 for newcomers.
The online curriculum for those in kindergarten through eighth grade will be based on NVUSD’s standard core curriculum for elementary and middle schools, while those attending virtual high school will use a state-approved online learning system created by Edgenuity, Manning said.
English-learning students also can sign up for at-home learning and will have access to language development and the chance to be reclassified as proficient in English. Parents with children in special education programs will be required to meet with district staff to decide whether at-home study is appropriate for those students.
Parents wishing to keep children in independent study can make the request in the form of a transfer, similar to shifting a child to a school outside one’s home neighborhood, through the NVUSD School Mint site by Wednesday, a week before the start of classes. District staff will then email families to confirm children’s registration into the remote learning program.
Students wishing to leave independent study and return to the classroom may request a move to in-person instruction. If space is not available at a pupil’s home campus, a place will be offered at the next-closest school.
The day before its briefing on remote learning, NVUSD leaders outlined various safety regulations for those students who rejoin their classmates and teachers next week. The reopening is approaching as COVID-19 cases in Napa County are on a summer upswing, with cases increasing for five weeks running.
The key to the district’s reopening plan is a universal face-covering requirement, expanding a mandate that in 2020-21 applied to students from the third grade up while recommending masks for younger pupils. (Children unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons can use a face shield with a neck drape.) The rule mirrors a mandate the state Department of Public Health issued in July, although it left enforcement to local school districts.
The district is expected to open the year with 16,681 students, according to spokesperson Rollo.
Photos: Napa kids both learn and play at NVUSD summer school
Napa students learn and play at summer school
Napa students learn and play at summer school
NVUSD summer school 2021
NVUSD summer school 2021
Napa students learn and play at summer school
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Napa students learn and play at summer school
NVUSD summer school 2021
NVUSD summer school 2021
NVUSD summer school 2021
NVUSD summer school 2021
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com