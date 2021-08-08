 Skip to main content
As Napa public schools return to in-person teaching, district outlines remote learning option
As Napa public schools return to in-person teaching, district outlines remote learning option

At-home learning pod

Talia Dawson, back right, sat with the three other members of her learning pod shortly after the Napa school district opened in August 2020 with online-only instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic. District leaders last week announced an expanded independent study program as an alternative for parents preferring not to send their children back to campus for in-person learning when the new school year begins Aug. 18.

 Courtesy of Dan and Holly Dawson

Napa County’s largest public school system intends to bring thousands of students back to campuses after months of remote teaching forced by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Napa school district is leaving an option open for parents still wary of sending their children back to classrooms.

Virtual instruction within the Napa Valley Unified School District will be provided as part of an expanded Napa Valley Independent Studies program in the 2021-22 academic year, which begins Aug. 18. While NVUSD is pulling back on the extensive remote instruction model that became its exclusive teaching method after COVID-19 triggered California’s first stay-home orders in March 2020, families can instead choose an at-home plan with about four to six hours of daily instruction, district officials announced last week.

Independent study enrollment numbers were not immediately available, but district spokesperson Stacy Rollo said Thursday NVUSD expects a larger number of students in the program than in a non-pandemic year, with its one-year expansion to grade-school pupils. Current independent-study teachers will stay on for 2021-22 and may be joined by additional staff for the elementary grades, she added.

The plan, which NVUSD directors shared with parents in a Wednesday videoconference, offers a parallel track for those not yet ready to join the district’s move to a traditional full-time classroom model for most public-school students in Napa and American Canyon.

After launching a hybrid of classroom and online teaching last October, NVUSD is reopening schools at all grade levels with a variety of health safeguards against the coronavirus, including a requirement that all students and teachers wear face masks while indoors, even if vaccinated against COVID-19. (None of the three vaccines federally approved in the U.S. have yet been authorized for children younger than 12.)

Napa’s independent study track is normally designed for the secondary grades and requires a family visit with a school counselor before enrolling. However, this year’s version of the program is open to all grades, to families who believe a classroom environment would be a health risk to their children, said Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent for instructional services.

Independent study from kindergarten to third grade will include an hour a day of synchronous learning in real-time, with four to six hours of learning under a parent’s or caregiver’s supervision, according to Matt Manning, NVUSD’s director of elementary curriculum. Children at the elementary and middle school levels may schedule in-person or online time with a teacher for additional support.

For at-home students from the fourth grade up, the schedule will include the same four to six hours of asynchronous learning time each day, as well as one real-time hour each week to assign activities and review content. Students in grades 4 to 8 will have a daily attendance and wellness check, while high schoolers can consult with teachers during their regular office areas, online or in person, said Monica Ready, secondary curriculum director.

Officials also outlined attendance requirements for those studying from home, to prevent children from falling behind their peers attending school in person. Elementary and middle school students who miss three meeting times in a week must enter a re-engagement plan, as will high schoolers completing less than three days of a week’s work. If children continue missing online class times and assignments, district officials will evaluate whether those students should remain in independent study.

“It’s a very unique learning style and it’s not for everybody,” said Drew Herron, NVUSD’s coordinator of independent studies. “If it’s continuing to be a problem, we have to evaluate if it’s the best placement for that student.”

NVUSD will provide Chromebook laptop computers and Wi-Fi hot spots for at-home students needing them, Herron added. Textbooks and school supplies will be supplied to students after year-opening orientations, which start Thursday for returning students and Aug. 16 for newcomers.

The online curriculum for those in kindergarten through eighth grade will be based on NVUSD’s standard core curriculum for elementary and middle schools, while those attending virtual high school will use a state-approved online learning system created by Edgenuity, Manning said.

English-learning students also can sign up for at-home learning and will have access to language development and the chance to be reclassified as proficient in English. Parents with children in special education programs will be required to meet with district staff to decide whether at-home study is appropriate for those students.

Parents wishing to keep children in independent study can make the request in the form of a transfer, similar to shifting a child to a school outside one’s home neighborhood, through the NVUSD School Mint site by Wednesday, a week before the start of classes. District staff will then email families to confirm children’s registration into the remote learning program.

Students wishing to leave independent study and return to the classroom may request a move to in-person instruction. If space is not available at a pupil’s home campus, a place will be offered at the next-closest school.

The day before its briefing on remote learning, NVUSD leaders outlined various safety regulations for those students who rejoin their classmates and teachers next week. The reopening is approaching as COVID-19 cases in Napa County are on a summer upswing, with cases increasing for five weeks running.

The key to the district’s reopening plan is a universal face-covering requirement, expanding a mandate that in 2020-21 applied to students from the third grade up while recommending masks for younger pupils. (Children unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons can use a face shield with a neck drape.) The rule mirrors a mandate the state Department of Public Health issued in July, although it left enforcement to local school districts.

The district is expected to open the year with 16,681 students, according to spokesperson Rollo.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

To learn more

NVUSD back-to-school information in English and Spanish: https://www.nvusd.k12.ca.us/bts21-22

Email: communications@nvusd.org 

