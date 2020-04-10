As Napa schools remain shut, students receive meals one car at a time

NVUSD emergency food program

Grab-and-go meal distribution during the Napa County shelter-at-home order takes place from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations:

- Napa High School, 2475 Jefferson St. (in the parking lot in front of the school office)

- Shearer Elementary School, 1590 Elm St., Napa (on the street curb in front of the school)

- Redwood Middle School, 3600 Oxford St., Napa (in the bus/student drop-off zone at the front of the school)

- Napa Valley Language Academy, 2700 Kilburn Ave., Napa

- American Canyon Middle School, 300 Benton Way (in the drop-off driveway in front of the school office)

For more information, visit https://www.nvusd.org/emergencyfood