As tourism revenue dries up, an American Canyon hotel asks for a loan from the city

“It kind of securitizes the amount owed to us,” he said.

Some City Council members asked why Butterfly Effects, LLC hadn't simply set aside the transient occupancy tax and passed it on to the city, instead of apparently "co-mingling" the money with other funds.

“The co-mingling of money when it shouldn’t have been is not a great practice and it should give us all pause,” Vice Mayor David Oro said.

Councilwoman Mariam Aboudamous disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s our role as the City Council to tell someone else how to manage their funds,” she said.

It looked like the loan would get a majority of council votes. Then Holley, in the spirit of full disclosure given the sudden controversial nature of the issue, said the hotel also owed the city about $20,000 for water.

“As supportive as I am of the business, I can’t be blind to some of the red flags,” Councilmember Mark Joseph said, adding the hotel needed to give the council “a comfort level they are going to be a going concern.”

City Councilmember Kenneth Leary said a loan should have interest.