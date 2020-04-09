You are the owner of this article.
As tourism revenue dries up, an American Canyon hotel asks for a loan from the city
Tourism

As tourism revenue dries up, an American Canyon hotel asks for a loan from the city

The DoubleTree by Hilton in American Canyon could receive an 88-day, $50,000 loan from the city to help it weather COVID-19 restrictions.  

With tourism collapsing throughout the Napa Valley, American Canyon is considering whether to loan the DoubleTree by Hilton owner $50,000 to help survive the COVID-19-related economic difficulties

The hotel proposed an 88-day, zero-interest loan, but the request raised red flags at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The request was postponed for two weeks.

Shelter-at-home restrictions to combat the pandemic drastically reduced the revenue of Butterfly Effects, LLC, “temporarily creating an unsustainable commercial business model,” a city report said. DoubleTree, located on Highway 29, is owned and operated by Butterfly Effects Hotel, LLC.

The request looked routine, until more details started coming out.

City Manager Jason Holley said the hotel failed to pay the city the February transient occupancy tax due on March 31. That amount is about the same as the proposed $50,000 loan.

The city loan would serve as a “bridge” while the hotel sought state and federal help for its cash-flow problems, he said. American Canyon could instead defer the transient occupancy tax debt.

Holley preferred the loan method. Then DoubleTree could pay the transient occupancy tax and the loan agreement would be recorded against the property, so if the present owners go bankrupt, future owners would be responsible for repayment.

“It kind of securitizes the amount owed to us,” he said.

Some City Council members asked why Butterfly Effects, LLC hadn't simply set aside the transient occupancy tax and passed it on to the city, instead of apparently "co-mingling" the money with other funds.

“The co-mingling of money when it shouldn’t have been is not a great practice and it should give us all pause,” Vice Mayor David Oro said.

Councilwoman Mariam Aboudamous disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s our role as the City Council to tell someone else how to manage their funds,” she said.

It looked like the loan would get a majority of council votes. Then Holley, in the spirit of full disclosure given the sudden controversial nature of the issue, said the hotel also owed the city about $20,000 for water.

“As supportive as I am of the business, I can’t be blind to some of the red flags,” Councilmember Mark Joseph said, adding the hotel needed to give the council “a comfort level they are going to be a going concern.”

City Councilmember Kenneth Leary said a loan should have interest.

Oro called the $20,000 water bill revelation “striking” and even more reason for concern.

Given all of this, the City Council decided to have Holley talk further with hotel officials. The vote to delay the matter was unanimous.

Hotel officials didn’t speak during the meeting, which was held by teleconference because of COVID-19 shelter-at-home restrictions. Those wanting to make public comments had to do so by phone or email.

On Wednesday, DoubleTree General Manager Erik Burrow said he asked the city to defer the transient occupancy tax payment to a later date, which he has heard a lot of cities are doing. That would help with payroll, given the hotel is still paying employees.

American Canyon preferred the loan method and the hotel remains interested in pursuing the matter, he said.

The $19 million hotel opened in October 2006 as the Gaia hotel, with the developer highlighting its “green” construction. Gaia became part of the DoubleTree hotel franchise in 2010.

American Canyon also has the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotels. City officials said those two hotels paid the February transient occupancy taxes.

This isn’t the first time the city has offered to lend money to a business. In March 2019, the City Council offered a $40,000, 10-year, no-interest loan to Laso restaurant to help with the unexpected cost of installing a grease interceptor.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Barry Eberling

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

