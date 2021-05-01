As travel rebounds, Napa Valley Transportation Authority announces schedule changes

Because ridership on the Vine bus system is increasing, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, will launch two new fixed-route services in the City of Napa, expand service hours on select Community Shuttles, and return to a weekday schedule on the Routes 10 and 11 beginning on May 9.

The Vine went to an on-demand system a year ago when ridership plunged at the outset of the pandemic. Riders have used an app to schedule their rides.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Two new City of Napa routes, Route N and Route S, will serve major destinations along Trancas Street, Jefferson Street, Soscol Avenue and Imola Avenue. The new routes will operate at around 30-minute headways beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

NVTA will continue to operate Vine on-demand service between any bus stops in the City of Napa from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday in addition to the two new fixed routes.

Routes N and S offer a convenient option for riders in the high-demand areas which will alleviate pressure on the on-demand buses serving these areas and allow them to be deployed elsewhere in the city.