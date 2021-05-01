 Skip to main content
As travel rebounds, Napa Valley Transportation Authority announces schedule changes

As travel rebounds, Napa Valley Transportation Authority announces schedule changes

Vine on-demand (copy)

The Vine will add two fixed route services along major city corridors starting May 9.

 Barry Eberling

Because ridership on the Vine bus system is increasing, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, will launch two new fixed-route services in the City of Napa, expand service hours on select Community Shuttles, and return to a weekday schedule on the Routes 10 and 11 beginning on May 9.

The Vine went to an on-demand system a year ago when ridership plunged at the outset of the pandemic. Riders have used an app to schedule their rides.

Two new City of Napa routes, Route N and Route S, will serve major destinations along Trancas Street, Jefferson Street, Soscol Avenue and Imola Avenue. The new routes will operate at around 30-minute headways beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

NVTA will continue to operate Vine on-demand service between any bus stops in the City of Napa from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday in addition to the two new fixed routes.

Routes N and S offer a convenient option for riders in the high-demand areas which will alleviate pressure on the on-demand buses serving these areas and allow them to be deployed elsewhere in the city.

NVTA will extend the Yountville and Calistoga Shuttle hours on Fridays and Saturdays to 9 p.m. Additionally, NVTA is returning to a weekday schedule on Route 10 and Route 11. This will provide additional trip options for riders of these services.

NVTA continues to strongly encourage Vine riders to follow all of the latest recommended health and sanitation protocols. Face coverings are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities. Seats are blocked off to promote physical distancing between passengers and Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day with high touch-points cleaned several times during the day.

A summary of service changes are as follows with new changes indicated in bold:

Vine Transit

City of Napa will continue to operate mostly as an on-demand service

Routes N & S will begin fixed-route service in the City of Napa

Routes 10 & 11 will return to a weekday schedule on Monday - Friday

Route 21 and 29 Regular service (No weekend service)

No service on Routes 10X and 11X

Napa Valley College will now be regularly served by Route 21

Community Shuttles

Yountville Trolley:

Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Calistoga Shuttle

Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 8:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No Service on Sunday

