As travel rebounds, Napa Valley Transportation Authority announces schedule changes

Because ridership on the Vine bus system is increasing, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, will launch two new fixed-route services in the City of Napa, expand service hours on select Community Shuttles, and return to a weekday schedule on the Routes 10 and 11 beginning on May 9.
The Vine went to an on-demand system a year ago when ridership plunged at the outset of the pandemic. Riders have used an app to schedule their rides.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Two new City of Napa routes, Route N and Route S, will serve major destinations along Trancas Street, Jefferson Street, Soscol Avenue and Imola Avenue. The new routes will operate at around 30-minute headways beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
NVTA will continue to operate Vine on-demand service between any bus stops in the City of Napa from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday in addition to the two new fixed routes.
Routes N and S offer a convenient option for riders in the high-demand areas which will alleviate pressure on the on-demand buses serving these areas and allow them to be deployed elsewhere in the city.
NVTA will extend the Yountville and Calistoga Shuttle hours on Fridays and Saturdays to 9 p.m. Additionally, NVTA is returning to a weekday schedule on Route 10 and Route 11. This will provide additional trip options for riders of these services.
NVTA continues to strongly encourage Vine riders to follow all of the latest recommended health and sanitation protocols. Face coverings are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities. Seats are blocked off to promote physical distancing between passengers and Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day with high touch-points cleaned several times during the day.
A summary of service changes are as follows with new changes indicated in bold:
Vine Transit
City of Napa will continue to operate mostly as an on-demand service
Routes N & S will begin fixed-route service in the City of Napa
Routes 10 & 11 will return to a weekday schedule on Monday - Friday
Route 21 and 29 Regular service (No weekend service)
No service on Routes 10X and 11X
Napa Valley College will now be regularly served by Route 21
Community Shuttles
Yountville Trolley:
Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Calistoga Shuttle
Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday 8:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No Service on Sunday
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.
Napa Police were called to Raley's supermarket on Soscol Avenue where staff had detained a man suspected of stealing alcohol.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…