As virus shutdown continues, Napa school district buys laptops for staff telework
Education

As virus shutdown continues, Napa school district buys laptops for staff telework

Laptop
Associated Press

With Napa’s public schools unlikely to reopen this school year, the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board has approved the purchase of 500 laptop computers to help more staff members continue their work from home.

Reinforcing the importance of last week’s board action, Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, sent out a letter Tuesday encouraging educators to pivot quickly to online.

In his letter, Thurmond said it “currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year.”

“This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year,” Thurmond wrote. “But rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning.”

The purchase of 500 laptop computers is intended to help more staff members continue their work while district offices – and campuses in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville – remain closed.NVUSD will buy 250 ASUS and 250 Hewlett-Packard laptops from the Simi Valley vendor STS, at a total cost of $321,983, according to district documents.

The Napa-area school shutdown, which NVUSD began March 13 and originally scheduled to last a month through the end of spring break, was later extended to May 1, as California has given no indication when it may relax a wide-ranging shelter-at-home order aimed at containing the coronavirus.

Separately, the board also signed off on a $681,617 purchase of 1,000 Chromebooks for use by elementary school students. Unlike the purchase of business laptops, the Chromebooks were a previously scheduled acquisition to fulfill a district goal of providing a computer for every student in the district at all grade levels, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services.

NVUSD, like other California school districts, has relied on remote instruction as the spread of COVID-19 has halted public gatherings of all kinds. More than 16,000 local students are continuing their work through a combination of online learning and paper packets for those without adequate internet access at home.

The computer purchases were approved during the district board’s March 26 meeting, its first to be conducted as a teleconference from trustees’ homes because of county and state social distancing rules during the coronavirus emergency.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

