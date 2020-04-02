As virus shutdown continues, Napa school district buys laptops for staff telework

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With Napa’s public schools unlikely to reopen this school year, the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board has approved the purchase of 500 laptop computers to help more staff members continue their work from home.

Reinforcing the importance of last week’s board action, Tony Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, sent out a letter Tuesday encouraging educators to pivot quickly to online.

In his letter, Thurmond said it “currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year.”

“This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year,” Thurmond wrote. “But rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning.”

The purchase of 500 laptop computers is intended to help more staff members continue their work while district offices – and campuses in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville – remain closed.NVUSD will buy 250 ASUS and 250 Hewlett-Packard laptops from the Simi Valley vendor STS, at a total cost of $321,983, according to district documents.