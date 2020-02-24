Assembly Bill 5 is a work in progress. Here's how lawmakers could change it

Gonzalez is asking Newsom to consider a one-time tax relief that would help independent contractors who want to continue working for themselves acquire a legal status as a limited liability company, which would make it easier for them to maintain contracts and operate under the new law. She's asking the state to waiver temporarily an $800 fee.

"We know many of California's independent contractors who operate as actual small businesses are making a good faith effort to comply with AB 5 and formalize themselves and their business licenses," Gonzalez said in a statement. "This one-time relief will help these business owners with the transition to becoming LLCs."

Newsom wants to allocate more than $20 million to help enforce the law through the state budget, and Gonzalez also asked for the same amount to help non-profit arts programs that are making a "good-faith effort" to comply with AB 5.

Gonzalez introduced a bill to carry the amendments, including a relaxing of restrictions for freelance journalists, and she said she planned to "address the unique situation regarding musicians" in March revisions. She also introduced a bill to help the beauty industry, including manicurists, barbers and cosmetologists.