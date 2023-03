NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins will be sharing stories about space, her work as a scientist and the potential for future trips to the moon during a free event March 28 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

The event, hosted by the Napa County Office of Education, starts at 5 p.m. with a meet-and-greet with Rubins, followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to register at tinyurl.com/rubinsevent2023.