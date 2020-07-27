At age 60, St. Helena doctor goes back to school

After completing his residency and fellowship, he’s now a fellowship trained geriatrician. That qualification is somewhat of a rarity in the U.S.

“There’s only 3,500 of us in the whole country,” said Wall. He’s likely the only, or one of the few, fellowship-trained geriatricians practicing in the Napa Valley.

In fact, with that specialized training under his belt, he almost didn’t return to the Valley.

Other institutions, including the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, offered him a job, said Wall.

“It was very flattering,” he said. “They are the best of the best,” but “I turned that job down to come home.”

“In the end, I just wanted to come home and treat my friends,” said the doctor. “St. Helena was good to me and my family.”

He wanted “to come back home with this new information and new knowledge to be able to treat them and have more skills to handle more complex medical cases,” said Wall. “And the geriatric population could always use more help.”

He now has all the credentials he needs to successfully continue his medical career.