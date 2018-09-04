At least one person was arrested and another detained following a high-speed chase that started in Richmond and ended in unincorporated Solano County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the pursuit started on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just east of Central Avenue in Richmond just after 11 p.m. Monday. A CHP patrol vehicle attempted to pull over a man driving Ford Focus that was allegedly speeding, but the vehicle fled.
The vehicle then reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and crossed the Carquinez Bridge into Solano County, according to the CHP.
The chase came to an end in unincorporated Solano County just north of Fairfield and south of Vacaville after the vehicle exited the freeway at Cherry Glen Road and came to a stop on Lagoon Valley Road.
The CHP said a passenger in the vehicle surrendered, but the driver fled on foot and ran through a field before being captured.
The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of felony evasion and speeding. His name wasn't released.
The CHP didn't confirm if the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. They also weren't identified.