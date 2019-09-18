Bel Aire Park elementary school students brought dozens upon dozens of zucchinis to school on Wednesday. But these veggies weren’t for eating or cooking. They were for racing.
The kids came bearing zucchinis that looked like nothing you’ve seen before. The vegetables were covered in paint, glitter and gems with wings, wheels, tails and even an American flag.
One zucchini featured toothpick spikes topped with colorful ear plugs. Another was painted orange and decorated with bats and a jeweled spider. One arrived painted turquoise and covered in pink, yellow and purple flower stickers.
The art cars were made for the north Napa school’s annual Great Zucchini Race.
The Great Zucchini Race uses an elevated platform that the zucchini are loaded onto. Then the platform is lifted to launch the veggies downhill toward a finish line.
Principal Janine Burt said the school has been hosting the event for more than 15 years. “It’s a school tradition,” she said. Third through fifth graders are eligible to participate.
Burt said she thinks the race was born in part thanks to the typical bounty of zucchini that many Napans grow this time of year. The question “what are we going to do with all this zucchini” might have inspired such an event, said Burt.
But the event actually ties in with school goals such as encouraging creative thinking, problem solving and “being a thinker,” said Burt.
Awards are given for both the fastest zucchini and the most creatively decorated. The vegetable vehicles are grouped in small, medium and large categories and then race in heats.
The overall fastest winner receives a certificate, Target gift card and bragging rights, said Burt. “It’s a big honor,” she noted.
Matt Scott, a Bel Aire parent, has helped organize the zucchini race for the past five years.
“We’re going to have some crashes, some rollovers, some screaming,” and maybe even some tears, he predicted at the start of the competition. But ultimately, “It’s a fun little competition they get to take ownership of,” Scott said.
Each student is responsible for sourcing his or her own zucchini and making the car or vehicle. The wheels must stick inside the vegetable itself, you can’t simply place the zucchini on top of another car, said Scott.
On the day of the event, some zucchinis arrive in better condition than others, he noted. If a zucchini vehicle is, say, left overnight in mom’s car, “they come in a little squishy,” he said.
On Tuesday, some of the veggie cars may have been technically squash but Scott isn't one to quibble over such formalities. He just wants the kids to have fun.
After announcing the best designed zucchini car – a narwhal inspired painted veggie – the races began.
Kiwi McCormick, a fifth grader, watched the event unfold. She didn’t enter a zucchini but she still likes the race. “I think it’s good because everyone gets to show their creativity.”
“It helps us build up more confidence” about building stuff,” said Arynn Bates, also a fifth grader.
Valeria Duran, another fifth grader, said her favorite entry was the zucchini that Woody from “Toy Story” appeared to be driving. “It just has character,” said Duran. This fifth grader didn’t enter the contest. “My dad would want to eat it,” she said of any would-be zucchini car.
Gavin Pracanica, also in fifth grade, did enter a zucchini car. His car made a final heat but did not win the grand prize. “I just need to work on the turning,” so his car zooms straight instead of to one side, he said.
It turns out that engineering a successful zucchini vehicle is harder than it looks. Cars that looked promising ended up wiping out. Wheels fell off. Zucchini cars whirled in wide circles instead of going straight. Some stalled on the launching track itself. In other cases, zucchini parts met the pavement with impact, leaving chunks of vegetable behind.
Jaxon Scott, fifth grader, was named the grand prize winner for the competition. His large zucchini car featured small scooter-like wheels and metal hardware and Bionicle and Minecraft parts for decoration and aerodynamics.
It took him three days to build his car, Scott said. He was hopeful the 20 to 25 lb. veggie car would run fast, but during the actual races he and his classmates “crossed their fingers,” for extra support. “I really wanted it to win,” he said.
Parent volunteer Sabrina Skillings said it was fun to watch the action.
“It’s a race,” she said. “You gotta see who’s going to win.”