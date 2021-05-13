At Napa's first vaccine clinic serving ages 12 and up, families celebrate step toward normalcy

Orlando, who just returned to school last week, said it’d been a nice change. “It’s much easier to talk face to face with your teachers, and if you need to ask for help, it’s easier,” he said. Still, he was looking forward to seeing his friends without masks and eating lunch together at the same table — something that’s been cancelled because of the pandemic, he said.

For Napa resident Sofia Mohs, her newly approved eligibility had come just at the right time: her uncle is getting married in Massachusetts in early June, her father Jason Mohs said, and the family had plans to take a trip east in a few weeks.

The prospect of immunity from COVID-19 was a reassuring one, Sofia said: “I can go out places and I’ll still wear masks, but I have that extra security to back me up, which is nice.”

Tonya Palacios, Koby and Leila’s mother, said she knew among the siblings’ age group that acceptance of the vaccine was “probably fifty-fifty.”

“There’s certainly a group that wants to wait and see, but I’m like, OK— we already got the shot,” she said of herself, her husband, and her oldest son. “What’s going to happen to them that wouldn’t have already happened to us?”