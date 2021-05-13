At Napa's first vaccine clinic serving ages 12 and up, families celebrate step toward normalcy

As of this month, three members of Koby Palacio’s five-person family had already received their COVID-19 vaccines, and it was all Koby, 15, and his sister Leila, 13, could do to wait patiently for their turn. As it turned out, that day was Thursday, and it arrived with little warning.
California announced its approval of use of the Pfizer vaccine in people 12 years of age and older on Wednesday, following expanded emergency use authorization for the 12-to-15 age group this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an endorsement from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
The Palacio family heard Wednesday about a clinic Thursday morning sponsored by the Napa County Office of Education that would serve the expanded demographic.
They arrived an hour before the clinic's start to secure their spots, Koby said. Standing in the clinic’s waiting area Thursday, he summed up his feelings post-immunization simply: “It’s a relief,” he said.
To have both Koby and Leila vaccinated would allow for “more normalcy,” said Tonya Palacios, the siblings’ mother.
“Even though my husband and I are vaccinated, and our older son, it’s, like — we still have been really hesitant to do stuff, because I don’t want to get them sick,” she said of Koby and Leila. “This summer we have family visiting, and we want to travel again, and it’s been, like — do we? Do we not? Just because we don’t want to put them at risk or put other people at risk.”
Even as Napa County’s schools will soon be out of session, summer camps around the area will begin imminently, according to County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, and the county hopes eligible pre-teens and teenagers will be fully vaccinated before then so they can feel comfortable around their peers. Plus, Nemko added, the more students are vaccinated, the more likely it is they will return to school as it was before the pandemic.
“Once the kids are vaccinated — the teachers have been vaccinated — we are good to go,” she said. Thursday’s clinic had originally been set up with hopes of targeting already-eligible persons who might have been hesitant to receive their vaccinations, according to Nemko: clinic staff Thursday were also doing food distribution and handing out $10 Target gift cards to newly vaccinated attendees.
“Suddenly, Tuesday, they announced that Wednesday, (California) was going to approve it, so we thought, ‘well, we already have something set up, let’s do as many as we can,” Nemko said of eligibility for 12 through 15-year-olds.
Julie McClure, Napa County associate superintendent, said the Napa County Office of Education had worked closely with Napa County Public Health and with Safeway, which provided the 112 doses available, on orchestrating the clinic. Demand for appointments ultimately outstripped supply, Nemko said.
Other clinics offering doses to individuals 12 years of age or older have already begun popping up, according to Nemko; Adventist Health St. Helena was holding a clinic Thursday night at St. Helena High School from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., she said. No appointments are necessary, according to a release from Adventist Health St. Helena.
McClure added that participating CVS pharmacies would also be administering doses to the lower age group and that MyTurn was newly accepting sign-ups for 12-15-year-olds as well.
News of Thursday’s clinic spread rapidly via social media, McClure said, and by word of mouth.
“I’ve had several parents come up to me and say: we’re just so thrilled, because this is the last member of our family to get a vaccine, and now we’re all vaccinated,” McClure said. “From teachers and school personnel, it’s just one more step toward operating normally. The more vaccines we have, the more normality we can have in schools.”
For Napa residents, Sophia Piper, 14, and her brother Orlando, 12, the promise of a return to normalcy was a tantalizing one. The siblings received their shots at Thursday’s clinic, something Sophia called “amazing.”
“The sooner I can go back to school normally, the better,” Sophia said, adding she was starting high school next year. Both Sophia and Orlando have been attending school in a hybrid model, their mother Maria Hurtado said. Her children currently spend two hours a day, four days a week, attending in-person school.
Orlando, who just returned to school last week, said it’d been a nice change. “It’s much easier to talk face to face with your teachers, and if you need to ask for help, it’s easier,” he said. Still, he was looking forward to seeing his friends without masks and eating lunch together at the same table — something that’s been cancelled because of the pandemic, he said.
For Napa resident Sofia Mohs, her newly approved eligibility had come just at the right time: her uncle is getting married in Massachusetts in early June, her father Jason Mohs said, and the family had plans to take a trip east in a few weeks.
The prospect of immunity from COVID-19 was a reassuring one, Sofia said: “I can go out places and I’ll still wear masks, but I have that extra security to back me up, which is nice.”
Tonya Palacios, Koby and Leila’s mother, said she knew among the siblings’ age group that acceptance of the vaccine was “probably fifty-fifty.”
“There’s certainly a group that wants to wait and see, but I’m like, OK— we already got the shot,” she said of herself, her husband, and her oldest son. “What’s going to happen to them that wouldn’t have already happened to us?”
Nemko said she was telling hesitant parents the same thing she would tell anyone who is not sure about receiving the vaccine: that it is, by all accounts, safe and effective.
“And suddenly, (the county’s case) rate has dropped — I think we had, what, a single case yesterday?” she said, referring to May 12, when Napa County had reported just two cases of COVID-19. “That’s the way we end this pandemic — if we’re all vaccinated, it’s gone.”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.