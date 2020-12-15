Athletes to retrace Sierra escape of Donner Party survivors

Tim Twietmeyer, five-time winner of the Western States 100-mile (160-kilometer) endurance run, and Bob Crowley, president of the International Trail Running Association, have been running backcountry trails more than four decades. They’ll be joined by ultra-runners Jennifer Walker Hemmen and Elke Reimer.

“As I’ve read the account of the Forlorn Hope and then traveled in their footsteps, it has only galvanized my belief this might be the greatest endurance trek in history,” Twietmeyer said.

Crowley, who lives near Sacramento, became intrigued by the journey when he read a novel about the pioneers best known for eating the flesh of their dead companions to stay alive. Cowley “realized it happened right in my own backyard.”

The more he learned, the more convinced he became that cannibalism was but a footnote of a bigger story about “perseverance, passion and grit.”

Crowley said the four modern explorers hope it snows because they’re trying to recreate the experience as much as possible.