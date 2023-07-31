Atlas Peak Road in Napa County was closed starting Monday morning to make way for repairs along the entire length of the roadway, Napa County Public Works said.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The closure starts on Monday and will continue through Friday. On those days, Atlas Peak Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

The county's public works department said the closure would allow crews to work on paving activities along the entire length of the roadway.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, July 29, 2023