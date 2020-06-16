Attorney General: California could join 45 other states to strip problem officers of badges

On Monday, Becerra also called on law enforcement agencies throughout the state to adopt use-of-force reforms that include banning chokeholds, carotid restraints or any hold that would cut off blood or oxygen to a person, and prohibit officers from firing at a person inside a moving vehicle unless there is an "imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury" to an officer.

The state's biggest police unions got the jump on Becerra's announcement on Sunday in advertisements in some of the country's biggest newspapers outlining their own reform proposal after weeks of protests and marches against police violence. "We are open to engaging the Attorney General on the details of our ideas and his," police unions in San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles said Monday.

California is one of only five states that currently does not decertify police officers. Here, it's up to local police chiefs to conduct background checks and decide whom to hire. As a result, the news organization's investigation found, some agencies routinely hire officers with checkered pasts.

For example, nearly one of every five officers hired over the last decade in the Central Valley town of McFarland had been either sued or fired from another department for misconduct or convicted of a crime.