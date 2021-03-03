Attorney General issues consumer warnings about illegal COVID-19 fees

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a warning to consumers Tuesday about some healthncare providers reportedly charging a COVID-19 fee that many people are not obligated to pay.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
People enrolled in Medi-Cal, Denti-Cal and Medicare may not be charged this fee, which is purported to be for more frequent cleaning and disinfecting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becerra asks that people who are charged a fee — and who are enrolled in Medi-Cal of Denti-Cal — to call (800) 541-5555 to report it to the California Department of Health Care Services Medi-Cal Member and Provider Helpline.
Those enrolled in Medicare who are charged the fee should call Medicare at (800) MEDICARE to report it.
Becerra also urged anyone enrolled in any of those three programs who has been charged a COVID-19 fee to file a complaint online with his office at www.oag.ca.gov/report.
People with private insurance may be subject to the fee but have the right to ask providers why they are being charged such a fee and what it covers, as well as the right to ask insurers if the provider can charge the fee under insurance plan rules.
Becerra said those with private insurance should also alert the California Department of Managed Health Care at (888) 466-2219 or visit their website at www.dmhc.ca.gov/fileacomplaint.aspx, or contact the California Department of Insurance at www.isurance.ca.gov or at (800) 927-4357.
Patients enrolled in Tricare may not be charged a COVID-19 fee by in-network providers. It may only be appropriate to charge the fee when the patient does not inform the provider ahead of time that they have Tricare, and when the provider sends a written notice about a COVID fee to the patient before an appointment. For more information, people can visit www.tricare.mil/ContactUs/ReportFraudAbuse.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY BREAKS DOWN DEMOGRAPHICS OF COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.