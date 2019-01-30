Audit questions community leases, hot air balloon launches at Veterans Home in Yountville
The Veterans Home in Yountville once criticized for building an adventure park on its grounds has been allowing a golf course to offer hot air balloon rides for years without a lease permitting the rides, according to a state auditor's report released Tuesday.
The report draws attention to a mix of leases that the California Department of Veterans Affairs allows at its marquee property in Napa County, which the state dedicated to veterans in 1884. The audit found that the department has mismanaged the leases, allowing some tenants to pay no rent or below-market rent, and allowing inappropriate activities to operate there. The auditor reviewed four leases that were in effect for longer than state law allows.
For instance, auditors found that Yountville Veterans Home failed to ensure about $610,000 in lease payments were set aside for veterans' homes over the last three fiscal years. It also allowed a CalVet employee temporarily to pay below-market rent for a house on the property.
It's the second time in six years that State Auditor Elaine Howle uncovered questionable activities at the Yountville campus, which is one of eight statewide. In 2013, she found that CalVet wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars building an adventure park and operating a cafe and tavern.
The Yountville Veterans Home, called a "crumbling crown jewel" in a 2017 Little Hoover Commission report, can house up to 1,000 military veterans and their spouses. It has a long history of supporting community events in Napa, such as hosting a theater and youth baseball games. The state budget last year advanced a $300 million project that would give it a new skilled nursing and memory care facility.
In March, an Army veteran killed three caregivers at a nonprofit organization, The Pathway Home, that had operated on the property. The Pathway Home ended its lease at the Yountville Veterans Home in August.
Auditor questions the value of tenant's services
Howle's audit found that the 600-acre site's managers charged low rents for tenants whose services are of questionable value for residents. The Lincoln Theater pays about $71,000 less than market value for rent each year yet doesn't offer vets free or reduced tickets, the audit found.
The campus spent more than $65,000 for residents to attend shows in fiscal years 2016 through 2018 — more than the $60,000 in rent that the theater owed in that period, according to the audit.
The Napa Valley Museum offers free visits for vets but auditors questioned whether the benefit justifies an annual rent that is about $146,000 below market value, according to auditors' estimates. Its rent is $7,348 a year.
The theater and museum did not immediately return requests for comment left Tuesday morning.
Auditors questioned the value to retired seniors of Vintner's Golf Course, which started offering hot air balloon rides after local officials in Yountville approved them in 2009 without modifying the course's lease, according to the audit. The deal allows up to 10 balloon launches each day, according to the audit.
Auditors found that CalVet headquarters didn't find out about the balloon rides until 2016.
"We find CalVet headquarters' lack of awareness puzzling, given the size and spectacle of the balloon launches," auditors wrote in the report.
"Hot air balloon riding is an inherently risky activity where crashes can result in serious injury or death," the report states. "The hot air balloon launches therefore create the risk of liability for the state, and we expected CalVet to have taken immediate action to stop the launches when it learned of them," auditors wrote.
But the rides were allowed to continue.
The golf course's rent was partly based on its total sales for the year. The audit found that the golf course underpaid by about $48,000, or 42 percent of its rent, over the last three lease years because CalVet did not collect the course's sales records.
Jason Boldt, general manager at Vintner's Golf Course, said Wednesday morning that he was drafting a statement regarding the hot air balloons. He said he would not comment on the auditor's claims that the course underpaid for rent because he had not yet spoken to anyone at the state. Boldt said the course has given CalVet its sales figures every year and paid the correct amount of rent.
Boldt noted that auditors determined the golf course, unlike other properties, was paying market rate under its lease. The golf course paid about $115,000 per year, more than $18,000 above market rate, the audit found.
Auditors also questioned the value of leases for the swimming pool and firefighter training facility for the home. The state pays all utilities to the pool and veterans do not get special access, according to the report. CalVet does not collect rent from the firefighter training facility, so long as it has an agreement with the county for emergency and fire service, which it pays for.
California generally limits the length of leases to no more than five years, but the theater, museum and golf course leases are in effect for 15, 52 and 60 years, respectively, auditors found. There is an exception to this rule which allows leases on veterans home properties to extend beyond five years if the lease is in the best interest of the home, but the state Department of General Services did not document the benefits and drawbacks of an extended lease, the auditor found.
CalVet legal counsel told auditors that sometime after October 2016, headquarters became aware that the Yountville campus allowed third parties to use the grounds for events, such as a film festival and runs, without written agreements. This exposed the state to liability in the event of an incident.
One woman was injured during a cycling event and sued CalVet, but the sponsor signed an agreement that shielded the state from paying for damages. The lawsuit was filed improperly and dismissed, but the incident shows the risks the state could face if written agreements are not signed, the auditor wrote.
The events were allowed because of a lack of oversight from headquarters and poor judgment by a senior staff member at the campus, according to the audit.
Fees charged were inconsistent, the auditor wrote, and ranged from $0 to $4,700 for a single-day cycling event.
Failing to invest rent back into veterans services
The audit provides a breakdown of the $610,000 that should have been dedicated to veterans homes under state law.
Auditors estimate CalVet failed to collect about $101,000 in rent from the golf course, a convenience store and a barber shop on the site. The businesses are required to pay a portion of their rent as a percentage of sales. CalVet didn't collect records to verify the companies were paying the right amounts from 2015 through 2018, and auditors found the rents fell short, according to the report.
CalVet deposited $391,000 in lease payments into the state general fund over the three-year period but didn't notify the proper state agencies of the deposits, according to the audit. Consequently, CalVet couldn't be sure the money went toward veterans homes as required. CalVet's chief budget officer told auditors she didn't know the law required the money to go to veterans homes, according to the report.
The Department of General Services was likewise supposed to deposit about $118,000 in lease payments to the general fund but instead put the money into a different fund, according to the report.
Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, who is chairwoman of the Assembly Committee on Veterans Affairs, requested the audit last year.
"Through inattention and neglect, the residents of California's veterans homes have been shortchanged in a process that has allowed these properties, which are supposed to be exclusively for the benefit of veterans, to be exploited," Irwin said in a statement. "We need to ensure the homes are operated for the benefit of California's veterans."
Irwin called on CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani to take corrective action, and said she has introduced legislation to enable the Legislature to act.
Assemblymember Cecelia Aguiar-Curry, who represents Napa Valley, said the audit's finding that state agencies "did NOT assure lease revenue generated on Veterans Home properties were returned back to the Homes is shocking. The conditions at the Yountville Home MUST be improved after years of underinvestment and deferred maintenance."
Aguiar-Curry said she would be working with Irwin to "ensure necessary reforms are implemented and legislation is passed to fix our laws and protect our veterans."
In her statement, Aguiar-Curry said that while every use of property at the home must benefit the veterans, "there is an important distinction between exploitative property uses and judicious shared use of the Veterans Home. Any suggestion that community events in general do not benefit veterans ignores the community’s historic support for the veterans and charitable activities that benefit them.
"About one-third of Yountville’s total population resides at the Veterans Home. We want to integrate veterans into our lives, not isolate them," she said.
Also, Aguiar-Curry said "any suggestion that employee housing at the home must be 'market rate' ignores the critical need for affordable housing in Napa County. There is a mutual benefit to both the veterans and the employees when there is staff housing available on-campus."
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said the "Veterans Home in Yountville is a critical resource for veterans as well as the community. It is important that it is managed appropriately."
In a letter to the auditor, CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani wrote that the Yountville campus "engaged in unfavorable property use arrangements for decades," but has made improvements over the last few years. CalVet has already begun to implement the audit's recommendations, including setting criteria that help campuses determine whether undertaking a lessee would benefit veterans, Imbasciani wrote.
CalVet agreed to work on adopting the audit's recommendations.
"CalVet is committed to ensuring that our Veterans Homes continue to provide a home-like setting for our residents and will work to ensure that all activities, leases, and licensed events at the homes benefit our residents in the future," CalVet spokeswoman Lindsey Sin said in an emailed statement.
Register reporter Courtney Teague contributed to this story.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.