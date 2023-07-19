As a teen, Rogelio Garcia used to ride his bike past The French Laundry in Yountville.

An aunt lived just a block away and Garcia said he always wondered, “Why are those people so dressed up?”

Fast-forward a few years, and he learned the answer — by working there and at several other top restaurants. Now he helms Auro as executive chef of the restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga.

This week the restaurant received its first Michelin star, considered by many as the Oscars of the food world.

“Our dedicated team has worked incredibly hard to curate an unparalleled and refined fine dining experience at Auro, and it’s an indescribable feeling to be recognized by the esteemed Michelin Guide California within our first year of operation,” Garcia said in a statement.

“From the inception of Auro, I have been passionate about creating an ever-evolving, hyper-seasonal menu, and today, as this dream becomes a reality, my gratitude overflows to everyone who contributed to this culinary triumph here in beautiful California Wine Country."

"This recognition from Michelin is an outstanding testament to the pursuit of excellence we strive for every day," said Scott Trace, general manager at Auro. "We are honored to provide an exceptional hospitality and culinary experience in Northern California’s beloved wine country. We are incredibly proud of Chef Garcia and the entire culinary team here at Auro on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Auro, which opened last fall, represents the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Calistoga, according to a news release.

According to the company, Garcia was brought in early as head chef, helping to design the Calistoga restaurant that overlooks the 4.7-acre vineyard of Elusa Winery, best known for Cabernet and Syrah.

“It was an empty space and I wanted to create a fine dining restaurant — I’ve always wanted to do that,” he said on the company website.

For Garcia, this passion project was more than just a line on his résumé. Born in Mexico City, he relocated with his family to California when he was young, then moved to the Napa Valley at age 15 — the same year he began working in restaurants.

“It’s a full circle moment for him,” said a news release.

The setting also offers much more than just a scenic backdrop; it also dictates his approach to the five-course tasting menu, said the statement.

“For me, wine country cooking means using the resources right here,” the chef said.

While Auro is chef-driven, with the sommelier moving in lockstep with Garcia, wine dinners allow him to see the menu in a new light.

“It’s a different way of looking at food when you’re creating dishes based on the wine (vs. the other way around). It’s exciting because it opens up a different palate.”

Auro is located at 400 Silverado Trail North in Calistoga. The tasting menu costs $175 per person. A wine pairing costs an additional $105 per person.

According to the Auro news release, the restaurant's weekly-changing five-course tasting menu begins with a series of amuse-bouches, followed by a bread service of house-made milk bread.

“Fourteen-day dry-aged meats and fish are central to the menu with highlights including dry-aged shima aji, a delicate fish paired with harvest apple, cilantro, and emerald crystal lettuce and California white duck complete with Medjool dates, pearl salsify, and Sonoma baby beets. Other standouts include butter-poached Norwegian crab served with pearl onions, Nantes carrots and rose finn potato, finished with a sauce Semillon, and Kagoshima A5 Wagyu with walnut purée, creamed kale, garlic confit and black trumpet mushrooms. Desserts include a house-made gianduja hazelnut chocolate tart.”

The news release also noted that Garcia is an alumnus of Bravo’s "Top Chef" Season 15 and author of an upcoming cookbook, “Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country.”

In addition to Auro, new Michelin stars in California were awarded to Aphotic in San Francisco, Chez Noir in Carmel, Heritage in Los Angeles, Nari in San Francisco and Valle in San Diego.

They join other Napa County restaurants already recognized by Michelin, the three-star French Laundry and one-star winners Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, Kenzo in Napa and Press in St. Helena.

