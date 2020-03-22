You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities: Body found near trail in south Napa

Authorities: Body found near trail in south Napa

{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery Saturday of a dead person off a trail near Skyline Wilderness Park at the south end of the city.

A hiker contacted the agency at 4:07 p.m. to report finding a body off the River to Ridge Trail, about a mile away from Highway 221, according to Sgt. Bill Djernes. Deputies and staff from the county coroner's office arrived at the park and found the body, which had "some level of decomposition," later Saturday in mountainous and wooded terrain off the main trail, Djernes said.

The coroner's office was checking into the dead person's identity, and relatives had not been notified as of Sunday afternoon, according to Djernes.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
1
2
26
7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News