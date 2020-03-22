Authorities: Body found near trail in south Napa

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery Saturday of a dead person off a trail near Skyline Wilderness Park at the south end of the city.
You have free articles remaining.
A hiker contacted the agency at 4:07 p.m. to report finding a body off the River to Ridge Trail, about a mile away from Highway 221, according to Sgt. Bill Djernes. Deputies and staff from the county coroner's office arrived at the park and found the body, which had "some level of decomposition," later Saturday in mountainous and wooded terrain off the main trail, Djernes said.
The coroner's office was checking into the dead person's identity, and relatives had not been notified as of Sunday afternoon, according to Djernes.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com