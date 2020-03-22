Authorities: Body found near trail in south Napa

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery Saturday of a dead person off a trail near Skyline Wilderness Park at the south end of the city.

A hiker contacted the agency at 4:07 p.m. to report finding a body off the River to Ridge Trail, about a mile away from Highway 221, according to Sgt. Bill Djernes. Deputies and staff from the county coroner's office arrived at the park and found the body, which had "some level of decomposition," later Saturday in mountainous and wooded terrain off the main trail, Djernes said.