Authorities: Bomb threat phoned to St. Helena hospital; no device found

An anonymous person called Adventist Health St. Helena Monday morning to falsely report a bomb at the Upvalley hospital, forcing the evacuation of two buildings, according to Adventist and law enforcement officials. No explosives were found and the hospital reopened after more than an hour.

The call was made at 8:58 a.m. by a person speaking in a male voice from an unknown telephone number, according to Linda Williams, spokesperson for Adventist Health. The call threatened several areas of the hospital at 10 Woodland Road in Deer Park, and patients and staff were evacuated from two buildings, Williams said.

Bomb squads from the Napa and Solano County sheriff's offices arrived at the hospital, each with a bomb-sniffing dog, according to Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County agency. After no devices were found, authorities gave the all-clear at 10:18 a.m. to re-enter the evacuated buildings.

The reason for the bomb threat was not immediately known.

Monday marked the resumption of elective, non-emergency surgery at Adventist Health St. Helena after California's relaxation of its order restricting most non-essential business during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Williams. All people entering the hospital for elective procedures are given temperature and symptom checks, and social distancing rules remain in effect.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

