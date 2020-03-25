Authorities: Calistoga-to-St. Helena vehicle chase ends in arrest, sword found in car

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, then found a sword in his car, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:15 a.m, a sheriff's deputy saw a car crawling in the northbound lane of Highway 29 in Calistoga at 5 mph, causing southbound drivers to try to avoid it, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. After the patrol car approached, the driver of the car, identified as Stevie Ray Bueno, made an illegal U-turn on the highway and ran through several stop signs around Calistoga in the course of a chase that continued into St. Helena and reached speeds up to 75 mph, Wofford said.

The sheriff's deputy asked for aid from the Calistoga and St. Helena police departments, and St. Helena officers laid down a spike strip that flattened Bueno's tires and immobilized his vehicle near Highway 29's intersection with Lodi Lane, according to Wofford.

Officers reached into Bueno's car to pull him out and handcuff him, and later found a 34-inch-long sword between seat cushions within the driver's reach, Wofford said.