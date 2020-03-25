Authorities: Calistoga-to-St. Helena vehicle chase ends in arrest, sword found in car

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, then found a sword in his car, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5:15 a.m, a sheriff's deputy saw a car crawling in the northbound lane of Highway 29 in Calistoga at 5 mph, causing southbound drivers to try to avoid it, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. After the patrol car approached, the driver of the car, identified as Stevie Ray Bueno, made an illegal U-turn on the highway and ran through several stop signs around Calistoga in the course of a chase that continued into St. Helena and reached speeds up to 75 mph, Wofford said.
You have free articles remaining.
The sheriff's deputy asked for aid from the Calistoga and St. Helena police departments, and St. Helena officers laid down a spike strip that flattened Bueno's tires and immobilized his vehicle near Highway 29's intersection with Lodi Lane, according to Wofford.
Officers reached into Bueno's car to pull him out and handcuff him, and later found a 34-inch-long sword between seat cushions within the driver's reach, Wofford said.
Bueno, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of evading peace officers and illegally possessing a concealed blade. He also was held on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and violating his probation.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
March 10: Napa Police named a 19-year-old resident as the suspect in a reported gang-related shooting that injured a person and led to the sea…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
Jan. 26: A disturbance at a south Napa restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, according to police.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 6: A Napa woman was arrested in connection with an incident at a house party, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
JAN. 24: Napa Police responded to two unrelated stabbings in a two-hour period early Friday morning.
JAN. 21: A 57-year-old man was stabbed while bicycling on Main Street, and a teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.