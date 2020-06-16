Authorities charge alleged Santa Cruz deputy killer with assassinating federal cop in Oakland, link attacks to Boogaloo group

"Go to the riots and support our own cause. Show them the real targets," Carrillo allegedly wrote on one post. "Use their anger to fuel our fire. Think outside the box. We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage."

In an exchange between Carrillo and Justus — posted to an unspecified Facebook group — Carrillo allegedly commented, "It's on our coast now, this needs to be nationwide. It's a great opportunity to target the specialty group soup bois." The term "soup bois" is commonly used by Boogaloo followers to refer to federal agents.

"Let's boogie," Justus allegedly responded. The exchange was made the morning of May 28, roughly 36 hours before the attack on Underwood and his partner.

Authorities believe that the same white van registered to Carrillo's address was used in both attacks. The suspected murder weapon is a recovered assault rifle equipped with a silencer that appeared to be a so-called "ghost gun," meaning it was homemade and didn't contain serial numbers, authorities said.

This is only the latest attack on law enforcement linked to Boogaloo, whose affiliates have made headlines in recent weeks for arrests ranging from alleged domestic terrorism to firearm offenses.