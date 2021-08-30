Authorities: Chemical-soaked rags may have ignited small fire near Napa home

Cloths soaked with household chemicals may have ignited a brief fire Sunday night at an outbuilding near a north Napa home, according to firefighters.
The fire was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of El Centro Avenue and erupted from trash cans placed next to a shed on the property, according to Matt Colburn, Napa Fire spokesperson. The flames were contained within 45 minutes, and no damage was reported to the home itself.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
While the cause remained under investigation Monday, Colburn said the possible cause was ignition from rags used to apply or soak up chemicals that can become flammable upon drying. Such products include liquids used to stain or polish wooden furniture and decks, including preparations of linseed oil that generates heat as it dries.
“Something like this could have turned tragic very quickly,” said Colburn.
People using stains, polishes and similar products are asked not to throw rags soaked with the chemicals into a normal wastebasket or tote, but to place them in metal canisters specially designed to store oily waste.
Photos: “Don’t Burn Down Your House"—a video by the Napa fire department
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Don't Burn Down Your House video
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Napa fire department video goes viral
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…