Authorities: Chemical-soaked rags may have ignited small fire near Napa home

Cloths soaked with household chemicals may have ignited a brief fire Sunday night at an outbuilding near a north Napa home, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of El Centro Avenue and erupted from trash cans placed next to a shed on the property, according to Matt Colburn, Napa Fire spokesperson. The flames were contained within 45 minutes, and no damage was reported to the home itself.

While the cause remained under investigation Monday, Colburn said the possible cause was ignition from rags used to apply or soak up chemicals that can become flammable upon drying. Such products include liquids used to stain or polish wooden furniture and decks, including preparations of linseed oil that generates heat as it dries.

“Something like this could have turned tragic very quickly,” said Colburn.

People using stains, polishes and similar products are asked not to throw rags soaked with the chemicals into a normal wastebasket or tote, but to place them in metal canisters specially designed to store oily waste.

