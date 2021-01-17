Authorities: Driver arrested after police pursuit from American Canyon to Vacaville

A 23-year-old man led officers from various law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit that began in American Canyon and ended outside Vacaville on Saturday, authorities reported.
Wayman Barrow of San Ramon was arrested at 4:15 p.m. after crashing his vehicle in a Vacaville-area orchard, according to Sgt. Felipe Hernandez of American Canyon police. Barrow was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony evasion of police officers before being released late Saturday night.
American Canyon officers tried to stop Barrow, at which point his vehicle headed onto eastbound Interstate 80 and reached speeds above 125 mph, Hernandez said. Police ended their chase, and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division started following Barrow, according to a CHP Facebook post. Officers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, CHP’s Solano County bureau and Vacaville Police also joined the pursuit.
After crashing outside Vacaville, the driver fled on foot before he was arrested in a grove of trees, according to the Golden Gate Division.
WATCH NOW: 2020 ONE OF THE THREE HOTTEST YEARS ON RECORD
MOST READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com