Authorities: Driver arrested after police pursuit from American Canyon to Vacaville

A 23-year-old man led officers from various law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit that began in American Canyon and ended outside Vacaville on Saturday, authorities reported.

Wayman Barrow of San Ramon was arrested at 4:15 p.m. after crashing his vehicle in a Vacaville-area orchard, according to Sgt. Felipe Hernandez of American Canyon police. Barrow was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony evasion of police officers before being released late Saturday night.

American Canyon officers tried to stop Barrow, at which point his vehicle headed onto eastbound Interstate 80 and reached speeds above 125 mph, Hernandez said. Police ended their chase, and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division started following Barrow, according to a CHP Facebook post. Officers from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, CHP’s Solano County bureau and Vacaville Police also joined the pursuit.

After crashing outside Vacaville, the driver fled on foot before he was arrested in a grove of trees, according to the Golden Gate Division.

WATCH NOW: 2020 ONE OF THE THREE HOTTEST YEARS ON RECORD

MOST READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.