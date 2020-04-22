You are the owner of this article.
Authorities: Driver sought in connection with Napa County mail thefts

Mail thefts under investigation

This photo supplied by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows a Chevrolet pickup truck the agency is seeking in connection with reports of mail thefts along Mount Veeder Road earlier this month.

 Courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a pickup truck and driver that may be connected to several mail thefts earlier this month.

Sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford said the thefts took place during the third week of April at several addresses on Mount Veeder Road, west of the city of Napa.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark gray Chevrolet pickup with red stripes on its hood, tailgate and both sides. The driver is described as a white male in his 20s with facial piercings, Wofford said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact sheriff's Detective Josh Coleman at 707-253-6030.

