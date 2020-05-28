You are the owner of this article.
Authorities: Drowning reported in Lake Berryessa
First responders were called to a reported drowning Wednesday evening in Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County, authorities say.

The incident was reported at 6:52 p.m. off the Oak Shores Day Use Area, east of the 10000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire's St. Helena station. The Napa County Sheriff's Office sent its dive team to the scene, according to spokesman Henry Wofford.

Also responding to the drowning report were a helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, an American Medical Response ambulance crew, and members of the Napa County and Pope Valley fire departments.

Further information was not immediately available Thursday morning.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

