A driver was arrested Sunday morning on felony drug allegations after a traffic stop, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies pulled over a vehicle at 10:45 a.m. at Mini and Danrose drives in Vallejo, just south of the American Canyon border, for violations including a missing license plate, broken windshield and dead brake light, according to Sgt. Jon Thompson. After noticing the burning odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle, deputies inspected the interior and found the drug along with with 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two rocks of suspected crack cocaine, Thompson said.
Also reportedly found in the vehicle were packaging materials, a digital scale and crack pipe, as well as two new DeWalt drill sets that had been on the shelves of the Napa Home Depot store and were still in their boxes, Thompson added. The motorist admitted to deputies he had traded methamphetamine to another person exchange for the drills, according to Thompson.
The driver, identified as 56-year-old Thomas William Tires, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail. Allegations against Tires, listed as a transient in Vallejo, include possessing crack and methamphetamine with intent to sell, transporting methamphetamine and possessing stolen property.