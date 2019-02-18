Try 1 month for 99¢

Firefighting authorities say an incident Sunday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital with burn injuries involved an outdoor fire pit at the Bardessono hotel and spa in Yountville.

A Bardessono employee was attempting to ignite the fire pit at about 3 p.m. when an explosion occurred, injuring the worker and another person, according to Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann.

Firefighters found the two victims near a swimming pool at the hotel at 6526 Yount St., and they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their burns, according to Cal Fire’s St. Helena bureau. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

A message to a Bardessono manager was not returned Sunday night.

