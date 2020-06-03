Authorities: First night of American Canyon curfew passes without incident

One property crime occurred overnight, according to Ortiz: the theft at 4 a.m. from outside the Safeway supermarket of a vehicle that was later recovered in Vallejo 2 ½ hours later.

The curfews will resume at 8 p.m. Wednesday and run through 5 a.m. Thursday. Those traveling to and from work, medical and emergency care, or assisting family members are exempt, as are credentialed media members and people who are homeless and staying in one location overnight.

Earlier Tuesday in American Canyon, some 35 mostly teenage protesters staged a demonstration against police violence that began around 2:30 p.m. at Northampton Park and then moved to the corner of Highway 29 and American Canyon Road, according to Ortiz, the police chief. The rally, which included protest signs and chants of “Black Lives Matter,” later moved north along Highway 29 before ending near City Hall around 5:30.

“For me, the story was they were very peaceful and very effective in passing on their message in an adult way,” said Ortiz, who added that marchers never entered roadways or blocked traffic.

The march was one of at least four demonstrations in Napa County to take place since Floyd's death. On Sunday, more than 300 people gathered in Napa for a downtown rally and a march that lasted 8 ½ hours, extending as far as Lincoln Avenue. In St. Helena, demonstrations took place Monday in Lyman Park and Tuesday at Jacob Meily Park.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.