Authorities: Gang member's arrest on felony weapon allegations tied to string of Napa burglaries

A reported gang member arrested Wednesday morning in Napa possessed an array of guns and ammunition – including two military-style rifles and a handgun connected to a prolific burglar arrested earlier in the day, according to authorities.

Abisai Hernandez-Mendoza, 30, was detained after a search warrant was carried out at his home shortly before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of South Minahen Street, according to Lt. Rick Greenberg of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau. The search revealed high-capacity magazines and six firearms, including an AR-15 as well as an AK-47 rifle, found beneath a toddler's bed, that had been reported stolen in Modesto, Greenberg said Thursday.

The search by NSIB and Napa County Sheriff's detectives stemmed from an investigation into a home burglary in Napa earlier this month, which the investigations bureau linked to Jake Lenning, a 29-year-old transient arrested by Napa Police early Wednesday morning in connection with an attempted home break-in on Flora Street. A handgun found at Hernandez-Mendoza's home was linked to the burglary earlier in May, according to Greenberg.