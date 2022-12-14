Authorities identify man who died in Napa car crash

Authorities have identified the Napa man who died Saturday night after a single-car crash.

Thomas Villante, 39, was at the wheel of a Ford Focus that left the pavement and struck an oak tree in the 1100 block of Hagen Road in Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner's Office.

Villante, who was alone in the car, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Napa Police reported earlier.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although police noted the crash occurred shortly after rainfall resumed in the Napa area Saturday evening. The city recorded 1.15 inch of precipitation for the day, the wettest of the Bay Area’s rainy season to date.

