Authorities identify man who died in Napa County truck crash

Napa County authorities have identified the man who died in the collision of two trucks on the Silverado Trail earlier this month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Colin Albert Erickson, an 83-year-old Angwin resident, was driving a Ford Ranger that rear-ended a box truck Oct. 12 in the 7800 block of Silverado north of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Erickson, who was alone in his pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred as the box truck’s driver, a 41-year-old Benicia man, was slowing down in order to turn into a driveway, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier. The driver and passenger of the box truck were not injured.