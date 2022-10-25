 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities identify man who died in Napa County truck crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County authorities have identified the man who died in the collision of two trucks on the Silverado Trail earlier this month.

Colin Albert Erickson, an 83-year-old Angwin resident, was driving a Ford Ranger that rear-ended a box truck Oct. 12 in the 7800 block of Silverado north of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Erickson, who was alone in his pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred as the box truck’s driver, a 41-year-old Benicia man, was slowing down in order to turn into a driveway, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier. The driver and passenger of the box truck were not injured.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News