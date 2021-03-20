Authorities identify man who died in Napa motorcycle crash

Updated at 4:45 p.m. Saturday — A 35-year-old Napa man died after a motorcycle crash late Friday afternoon on Salvador Avenue, police reported.
Napa's dispatch center began receiving reports of the wreck at 4:06 p.m., Napa Police said in a news release. City police and fire personnel were sent to the 1300 block of Salvador near Jefferson Street, where they found a critically injured man in the roadway.
The motorcyclist was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to police. The Napa County Coroner's Office identified him as Christopher Ryan Dimick, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said Saturday afternoon.
Napa Police's accident reconstruction team was sent to the crash scene, and Salvador Avenue was closed in the area until about 9 p.m.
A preliminary investigation, including accounts from several witnesses, indicates only the motorcycle was involved in the wreck and that speed was a factor, according to police, who said Dimick was not wearing a helmet.
It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident, or home surveillance or dashcam video related to the wreck, is asked to contact Officer Josh O'Mary at 707-258-7800 (ext. 5217) or by email at jomary@cityofnapa.org
The public also can submit confidential tips by text message to Tip411 without sharing their identity. Anyone with a cellphone can send an anonymous tip to Napa Police by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
