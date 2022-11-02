 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify Napa man who died in Jeep crash

Authorities have identified the man who died last week when a vintage Jeep crashed on a rural Napa County trail as an 81-year-old Napa resident.

Jaye Kook was at the wheel of a 1946 Willys Jeep Oct. 27 when it wrecked at the Archer Taylor Preserve at the end of Redwood Road, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Kook was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was headed west on the private trail northwest of the city of Napa when it went off the edge and then struck a creek bed, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.

