Updated at 11:51 p.m. Monday — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a vehicle pursuit and crash Monday night that left a passenger dead on Big Ranch Road, in the north of Napa, and the driver hospitalized.
Lt. Brian Campagna of Napa Police confirmed the fatal wreck in the 2700 block of Big Ranch, just north of the intersection with El Centro Avenue.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Napa dispatch center received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Raley’s at 217 Soscol Ave., with the driver apparently passed out, police said in a news release late Monday. Medics arrived at the supermarket inside the South Napa Marketplace, but the driver sped off, according to the report.
Officers tried to pull the car over on Imola Avenue, but the driver continued on and turned north, according to police. Finally, a Napa County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip on Big Ranch Road, and the driver, swerving to avoid the spikes, lost control and crashed, police said in the statement.
Witnesses on Big Ranch Road described seeing the final part of the chase shortly before 8 p.m., with a helicopter joining patrol vehicles.
Two occupants were removed from the wrecked vehicle and transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where the passenger died, according to the news release. The driver’s condition was not immediately known.
Napa Police detectives were working to identify the driver and passenger, and were investigating the circumstances that led to the chase.
Following the crash, a white car – lying upside-down in a roadside ditch beside a vineyard – was visible from the intersection, and an officer was inspecting the vehicle with flashlight in hand. Crumpled metal spikes lay at the bottom of a pole holding a Big Ranch/El Centro street sign, on the southwest corner of the crossing.
Vehicles from Napa Police and the California Highway Patrol were at the scene. Big Ranch Road’s two lanes were closed from El Centro north to Salvador Avenue, and an improvised barrier of yellow caution tape stretched between two trash containers sealed off the crossing, about 50 feet from the overturned car off the east shoulder.
The traffic shutdown remained in effect as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Nixle alert from Napa Police.