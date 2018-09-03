The firing of a shotgun from a house east of Napa led to a resident's arrest Sunday night, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.
At 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call from the 5300 block of Country Lane, where a tenant reported that prowlers were stealing items from outside his home, according to Sgt. Joseph Jones. During the conversation, the caller fired a shotgun out of his window, Jones said.
Deputies arriving at Country Lane detained the resident, 31-year-old Phillip Thomas Tello. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Because of the firearm allegation, deputies searched Tello's home and seized at least two other guns, according to Jones, who said no intruders were found in the area.
No injuries or property damage from the shotgun discharge were reported.