Authorities: Man arrested in Napa after disturbance at hospital

A Yountville man who was picked up for public drunkenness Tuesday was arrested after being taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly before 6 p.m., W. Christopher Kemp, 69, was picked up in Yountville and taken to the Queen for precautionary reasons, according to CHP Officer Marc Renspurger. At the hospital, Kemp attacked an officer and a nurse, and was booked into the Napa County jail, Renspurger said.
Kemp faces a felony allegation of battery against a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and intoxication in public.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
