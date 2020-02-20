You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities: Man arrested in Napa after disturbance at hospital

Authorities: Man arrested in Napa after disturbance at hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

A Yountville man who was picked up for public drunkenness Tuesday was arrested after being taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 6 p.m., W. Christopher Kemp, 69, was picked up in Yountville and taken to the Queen for precautionary reasons, according to CHP Officer Marc Renspurger. At the hospital, Kemp attacked an officer and a nurse, and was booked into the Napa County jail, Renspurger said.

Kemp faces a felony allegation of battery against a peace officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and intoxication in public.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Police lights

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News