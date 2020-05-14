Authorities: Man arrested on island in Napa River

An investigation into the theft of a boat engine led law enforcement officers to a river island off Old Town Napa, and a 59-year-old man to jail, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies investigating the theft entered an island in the Napa River east of the former Sawyer Tannery water tower on South Coombs Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. On the island, they encountered Timothy Lee Dudley, who began to flee, Wofford said.
Deputies called for assistance from Napa Police and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, as well as a search effort by the California Highway Patrol's Air Operations Unit, according to Wofford.
Dudley, who has no listed address, was detained at about 4:15 p.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating his parole. According to Wofford, Dudley also will face an allegation of possessing stolen property, although no such count was listed in jail records as of 5 p.m.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
APRIL 30: A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three loc…
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
April 5: A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center was jailed after an altercation with police at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
MARCH 25: A 28-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement officers followed him during a half-hour, 18-mile vehicle pursuit Upvalley, th…
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.