You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities: Man arrested on island in Napa River

Authorities: Man arrested on island in Napa River

{{featured_button_text}}

An investigation into the theft of a boat engine led law enforcement officers to a river island off Old Town Napa, and a 59-year-old man to jail, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies investigating the theft entered an island in the Napa River east of the former Sawyer Tannery water tower on South Coombs Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. On the island, they encountered Timothy Lee Dudley, who began to flee, Wofford said.

Deputies called for assistance from Napa Police and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, as well as a search effort by the California Highway Patrol's Air Operations Unit, according to Wofford.

Dudley, who has no listed address, was detained at about 4:15 p.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating his parole. According to Wofford, Dudley also will face an allegation of possessing stolen property, although no such count was listed in jail records as of 5 p.m.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News