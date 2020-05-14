Authorities: Man arrested on island in Napa River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An investigation into the theft of a boat engine led law enforcement officers to a river island off Old Town Napa, and a 59-year-old man to jail, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies investigating the theft entered an island in the Napa River east of the former Sawyer Tannery water tower on South Coombs Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford. On the island, they encountered Timothy Lee Dudley, who began to flee, Wofford said.

Deputies called for assistance from Napa Police and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, as well as a search effort by the California Highway Patrol's Air Operations Unit, according to Wofford.

Dudley, who has no listed address, was detained at about 4:15 p.m. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating his parole. According to Wofford, Dudley also will face an allegation of possessing stolen property, although no such count was listed in jail records as of 5 p.m.

Howard Yune

