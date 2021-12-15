Authorities: Man critically injured by boulder in accident near St. Helena

A man was airlifted from the St. Helena area and hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by a falling boulder Tuesday morning, authorities announced.

Members of the Napa County and St. Helena fire departments were called to a rural area in the 2500 block of Madrona Avenue west of St. Helena at about 11:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena station.

At the property, a man had been operating excavation equipment about 100 feet down a ravine when he was hit by the boulder, said Officer Sean Bouyea of the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit.

Fire crews and members of an American Medical Response ambulance team helped extricate the victim from the ravine before a CHP helicopter flew him to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP Facebook post, which described the patient’s injuries as critical.

The man’s identity was not immediately available Tuesday evening.