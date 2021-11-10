Authorities: Man dies after being hit by falling tree branch in rural Napa County

A branch that fell from a tree struck and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in the Circle Oaks community of Napa County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 4 p.m., 54-year-old Brian Zust of Napa was doing tree work with other people in the 400 block of Country Club Lane when a falling branch hit him in the back, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Zust was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the tree work that took place just before the incident were not immediately available, but Wofford said Zust’s death was not work-related.

Circle Oaks is a residential community about nine miles northeast of the city of Napa, west of a rural stretch of Highway 121.