Authorities: Man dies after being hit by falling tree branch in rural Napa County

A branch that fell from a tree struck and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in the Circle Oaks community of Napa County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Shortly after 4 p.m., 54-year-old Brian Zust of Napa was doing tree work with other people in the 400 block of Country Club Lane when a falling branch hit him in the back, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Zust was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the tree work that took place just before the incident were not immediately available, but Wofford said Zust’s death was not work-related.
Circle Oaks is a residential community about nine miles northeast of the city of Napa, west of a rural stretch of Highway 121.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets w…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Running as if pursued by their school’s Viking mascot himself, several hundred students at Napa’s Vichy Elementary School took to the field fo…
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the his…
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale.
The Napa City Council denied one drive-thru last week, and will be discussing other sources of greenhouse gas emissions created by idling cars…